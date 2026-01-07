BioSpace Names 15 Top Startups to Watch in 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leading life sciences news and careers site, has announced its 2026 selections for the industry's most promising up-and-coming companies.

The NextGen Class of 2026 list showcases 15 innovative organizations demonstrating exciting potential. This is the 12th year BioSpace has highlighted the most anticipated new biopharma companies from across the U.S.

BioSpace's editorial team considered multiple factors: financing, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation. This year's list includes companies that announced initial, seed or series A rounds between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

"Startups faced a challenging funding and regulatory environment in 2025," said BioSpace CEO Josh Goodwin. "The successful raises of these companies shows how well they have been able to adapt and navigate this dynamic landscape."

BioSpace considers organizations across all therapeutic areas. RNA therapies, antisense oligonucleotides and CAR Ts are among the products being developed. Winners include Kardigan, Light Horse, Haya and City Therapeutics.

"It was a smaller NextGen class this year, given the tight funding environment," said BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst. "The companies highlighted standout not only for their raises but their innovative science, a lot of which has already attracted Big Pharma partners."

"Picking the annual NextGen list is a highlight of the year for BioSpace's editorial team. It gives us a window into the biotechs that will be driving the industry's innovations and headlines in the years to come," said BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong.

Last year's NextGen list included obesity startup Metsera, which made headlines with a dramatic bidding war that eventually ended with a $10 billion Pfizer buy. Other 2025 NextGen members continue to be closely watched by the industry, such as Seaport Therapeutics, which accrued multiple best-in-biotech accolades.

The NextGen: Class of 2026 List

Arnatar Therapeutics, Axonis Therapeutics, Bambusa Therapeutics, City Therapeutics, Corsera Health, Dispatch Bio, Haya Therapeutics, Helicore, Kardigan Therapeutics, Kivu Bioscience, Light Horse Therapeutics, Newleos Therapeutics, Renasant Bio, Stylus Medicine, Trace Neuroscience

