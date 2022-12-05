Biostimulants market: North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biostimulants market size is forecast to grow by USD 1512.9 million at a CAGR of 10.68% between 2022 and 2027. North America is forecast to contribute 32% to the growth of the global biostimulants market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising demand for horticulture and the presence of leading biostimulant manufacturers will facilitate the biostimulants market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biostimulants Market 2023-2027

Biostimulants market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the biostimulants market by application (foliar, soil, and seed), product (acid-based, extract-based, and others), type (row crops and cereals, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornaments, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global biostimulants market.

The acid-based segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. Acid-based biostimulants enhance vegetative growth, early flowering, and fruit quality. They are widely used in organic farming to improve the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables. Such benefits are increasing the growth of the acid-based segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry is one of the factors driving the biostimulants market growth.

Biostimulants are extensively used in the agriculture industry as they provide multiple benefits. Biostimulants improve plant metabolism and increase plant yield. It increases the plants' tolerance toward abiotic stresses.

Biostimulants are also applied to soil to improve fertility. It fosters the development of complementary soil microorganisms.

The growing global demand for food is encouraging farmers to increase their agricultural produce. This is increasing the demand for biostimulants in the agriculture industry, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The decline in arable land is one of the key biostimulants market trends fueling the market growth. The growth in industrialization, urbanization, and population has resulted in a steady decline in the availability of arable land worldwide. On the other hand, inappropriate agricultural practices and deforestation have reduced the fertility of the available arable land. The shrinkage of arable land has necessitated the increased use of fertilizers to improve the productivity of crops. Thus, the reduction in arable land will have a positive impact on the growth of the global biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

What are the Key Data Covered in this Biostimulants Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biostimulants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biostimulants market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biostimulants market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors

Biostimulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 187 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1512.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

