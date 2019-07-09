Biosynthetic Technologies Adds Three Great Additions to the R&D Team

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic™ Technologies today announced the addition of three exciting new members of their team.

Alex Kitchel has joined the Research and Development team. Alex brings to the team strong lab experience and a passion for the environment and sustainability. He will be helping the R&D team create new products, optimize manufacturing processes, and provide logistics and administrative support.

"When I first joined BT, it was incredibly clear how passionate the entire company is in working to create a better, cleaner, and greener world. I am excited to work here and be part of such an amazing group of people. I am hoping that my biology and environmental science background will be able to provide unique observations and new ideas for BT, further helping our team grow in many areas," said Kitchel.

Alex is an avid environmentalist, and his experience in the field and in the lab will provide many useful insights to the company. Previously, he graduated from Hanover College in 2018, where he developed studies on aquatic ecology, specifically looking at the impacts of plastics, oils, and coral bleaching on coral reefs. In his free time, Alex enjoys playing and watching all sports, scuba diving, and reading.

Alex brings a fresh perspective and new innovative voice to BT as it takes its high-performance base fluids to market.

BT has also welcomed Dr. Marlon Lutz to the R&D team. Dr. Lutz brings 17 years of chemistry experience with him which includes six years of his career dedicated to Estolide synthesis and product development. He will be responsible for researching and helping commercialize a new line of biobased products using Estolide technology.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Biosynthetic Technologies core team and I am exceptionally excited to have the role of developing processes for the BT platform that will ultimately provide more sustainable solutions to our customers." said Lutz.

Previously, Dr. Lutz graduated from Loyola University, Chicago in organic chemistry with the emphasis in synthetic methodology and medicinal and supramolecular chemistry. In addition, Marlon spent nearly 12 years in the pharma sector as a process development chemist at Regis Technologies located in the Chicago area where he developed novel synthetic routes, optimized chemical processes, and translated this information to develop safe, scalable, and robust processes under cGMP regulations.

"We are super excited to have Dr. Lutz joining the team. He has a wealth of chemical experience and a strong background in Estolide chemistry, which will allow us to quickly grow our portfolio of products to offer the marketplace" – Matthew Kriech Chief Operating Office Biosynthetic Technologies

Biosynthetic Technologies also welcomes Annie Hynes to its R&D team. Annie brings strong chemistry lab experience and a deep desire to improve the world. She will be helping the team create new products, optimize manufacturing processes, and provide logistics and administrative support.

"As early as my first day, it was clear that this team is zealous about the work they do and the innovations they deliver. I am honored to be around such great minds and hope to bring a unique perspective to the conversation surrounding a more sustainable future. I am incredibly excited to be joining the BT team" said Hynes.

Previously, Annie graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.S. in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering. She conducted two years of drug discovery research on campus and interned in automation engineering at a biotech company dedicated to rare diseases. Now, while working at BT, Annie is participating the Orr Fellowship which is a two year post graduate program focused on developing the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in Indianapolis.

About Biosynthetic Technologies:

Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly-functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a lubricant formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. BT strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

