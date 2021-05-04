Biosynthetic® Technologies and Palmer Holland Reach Distribution Agreement for Biocea™ Metalworking Fluid Additives for North America

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced a distribution partnership with Palmer Holland. This partnership will broaden our footprint in the North American market. Biosynthetic® Technologies has teamed up with Palmer Holland to market and promote their line of Biocea metalworking fluid additives with exclusivity for the US metalworking fluid market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Palmer Holland will market, sell, warehouse and support Biosynthetic® Technologies' Biocea product portfolio of high-performance, renewable, biodegradable, nonbioaccumulative and nontoxic metalworking fluid additives starting April 1, 2021.

"This agreement with Palmer Holland increases the availability of sustainable metalworking fluid additives across North America, while at the same time expanding Palmer Holland's impressive product portfolio to include the bio-based metalworking fluid additive category" said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality biobased additives and as we expand our global footprint, we will endeavor to put distribution agreements in place that will allow us to meet the needs of our environmentally aware customers, worldwide."

Biosynthetic® Technologies' Commercial Lead, Jeffrey Mackey said, "We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Palmer Holland, as this organization truly shares our goals and values for a sustainable future. We look forward to providing even more customers in North America and Europe with our high-quality biobased, sustainable metalworking fluid additives leveraging the excellent reputation, and broad network of our new partner, Palmer Holland."

"Palmer Holland continuously focuses on bringing new and innovative technologies to our customer base and expanding our current portfolio by providing environmentally-friendly materials for the metalworking fluid market," said Eric Kielts, Business Director – Industrial Lubricants at Palmer Holland. "By joining forces with Biosynthetic® Technologies, we can now support the growing needs of our customers in the rapidly growing market of environmentally friendly fluids and additives. The estolide technology used in the Biocea product line is groundbreaking. Not only do they deliver superior lubricity, film strength, biostability, hydrolytic stability, and oxidation stability, but they also provide increased polarity on both ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. We are truly excited with this product line expansion."

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, metalworking fluid, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer Supplies Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 40+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics. For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com.

