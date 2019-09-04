Biosynthetic Technologies Announces New Board Member Mr. Joseph Maslowski

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced that Joseph Maslowski will be joining the Biosynthetic Technologies Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2019.

Joseph Maslowski will be bringing his extensive experience in financial, strategic & business management, manufacturing, distribution and M & A to the board of Biosynthetic® Technologies. Joseph Maslowski is the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at Roetzel and Andres and has over 30 years of experience in accounting, finance, acquisitions, divestitures and strategic business initiatives. A graduate of Baldwin Wallace College (MBA), and Cleveland State University (BA), Joe serves on the boards of several other organizations.

"We are honored to have Joseph Maslowski on our Board of Directors," said Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies. "Joe brings talent, expertise and energy to the table and we are very fortunate to have him by our side as we continue to grow our business. He is an accomplished executive who embodies Biosynthetic Technologies' values bringing with him a demonstrated track record in finance, management and business strategy."

Maslowski joins the existing Board of Directors, which includes Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic® Technologies, and John Glushik, Vice President, New Ventures Heritage Ventures.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HG Ventures

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with private companies developing new technologies and approaches in both their core and adjacent markets. They leverage the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to their portfolio company partners. Learn more at https://www.thgrp.com/new-ventures/

