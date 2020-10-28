Biosynthetic Technologies Announces The Launch Of A New Line Of Oleo Derived Additives For Metalworking Fluid Applications; Biocea™

BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF OLEO DERIVED ADDITIVES FOR METALWORKING FLUID APPLICATIONS Tweet this

"Meeting our focus of innovations for a sustainable future , our new line of additives also meet the exacting standards of metalworking fluid applications and are highly suitable for the manufacture of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL) formulations. These Biocea additives deliver superior performance, especially in the areas of lubricity, oxidative stability and hydrolytic stability as well as wear performance," said Mr. Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies. " These additives perform exceptionally well in a variety of metalworking fluid formulations and represent significant improvements which offer greater product uniformity, cost, and marketability."

"The unique structure of castor oil offers interesting properties, making it appropriate for various industrial applications. Castor oil is valuable due to the high content of ricinoleic acid (RA), which is used in a variety of applications in the chemical industry," said Jeffrey Mackey, Commercialization and Application Lead for the Metalworking Fluids market at Biosynthetic Technologies. "These products are an excellent product line extension to our high-performance estolides and provide a sustainable alternative to the existing raw materials currently used in the metalworking fluids market."

At Biosynthetic Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. Biosynthetic Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. Biosynthetic Technologies is aware of its responsibility in this business and sustainability. As such, our manufacturing facility is operating with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint!

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Biosynthetic Technologies

Related Links

http://www.biosynthetic.com

