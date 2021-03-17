Biosynthetic Technologies Collaborates With Heritage Environmental Services To Measure Effectiveness Of First Fully Biodegradable AW32 Hydraulic Fluid

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced that Heritage Environmental Services is utilizing a proprietary AW32 Hydraulic Fluid in its fleet of vehicles.

In partnership with Cincinnati based, Coolant Control, Biosynthetic Technologies, developed a proprietary biodegradable hydraulic fluid that is readily biodegradable. This non-toxic, ashless oil is especially designed for high performance hydraulic systems in mobile and stationary equipment. The fluid provides excellent operating and maintenance benefits across a broad temperature range for increased productivity, performance, and hydraulic pump protection. This sample formulation of AW 32 anti-wear hydraulic fluid is designed to minimize environmental impact, has low environmental persistence, and exceeds established criteria for "readily" biodegradable status. In addition, this hydraulic fluid is designed to maximize hydraulic performance and provide trouble free service in high output hydraulic systems operating at high temperatures and pressures. Naturally high viscosity index provides outstanding shear stability and viscosity control, resisting oxidation and chemical breakdown.

"This specific formulation of Hydraulic Oils is formulated with Estolide base oil technology and an ashless ("zinc-free") additive system that provides exceptional oxidation stability, water separability, foam suppression, and protection against wear, rust and corrosion," said Dr. Matthew Kriech, COO of Biosynthetic Technologies. "This fluid is specifically designed to meet or exceed the performance requirements of conventional anti-wear hydraulic oils, especially in severe, high-output applications."

"We are happy to use these sustainable products in our fleet," said Jake Leitzman, Director of Vehicle Maintenance at Heritage Environmental Services (HES). "HES provide a full suite of tailored solutions – from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical. As a result our people, and our fleet are in demand and on the road. Using this biodegradable hydraulic fluid is another step toward improving our sustainability efforts at HES."

"As a lubricant blender, we often use petroleum derived base oils, but of late, the demand for biobased base oils has increased. Our customers are looking for sustainable alternatives that are biodegradable and do not harm the environment. In the sustainable base oils from Biosynthetic Technologies, we have found a product that answers this new demand while delivering superior performance," said Kurt Maurer, President of Coolant Control.

This AW32 hydraulic fluid was especially developed for Heritage Environmental Services. Biosynthetic Technologies is supplier of sustainable base oils and additives and engages in the development of sample formulations to showcase the superior performance features of the estolide technology. At Biosynthetic Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. Biosynthetic Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness, and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. As such, our manufacturing facility is operating with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint!

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma, and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Coolant Control:

Founded in 1979, Coolant Control is an MBE-certified business providing solutions that keep our customers running through the development, production and supply of finished lubricants and related specialty products & services designed to match our client's unique needs. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, home to our state of the art laboratory and 80,000 sq. ft. manufacturing-warehouse facility and with our support laboratory and blending facility in Monterrey Mexico, we are strategically positioned to provide all of your lubrication needs by way of direct sales and distribution throughout North, Central and South America. To learn more about Coolant Control and the products and services we provide, please visit our web site are www.coolantcontrol.com.

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout its 50-year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

