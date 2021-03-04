Biosynthetic Technologies' Estolide Technology Finds New Use In Diabetic Testing Applications

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced that its Estolide technology has found a new use in diabetic testing applications. In partnership with Cayman Chemical, Biosynthetic Technologies, provides discovery and pre-clinical development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets using Estolide products (also known as fatty acid hydroxy fatty acids or FAHFAs) for research purposes.

Biosynthetic Technologies developed a novel class of high-performance, bio-based base oils with a wide range of uses. These patented Estolides are biodegradable, non-bioaccumulative, and non-toxic. In addition to industrial products such as lubricants and additives, Estolides have potential applications in the pharmaceutical sector. In recent years, it was shown that free-acid Estolides are produced endogenously in animals and humans. Optically active Estolides such as (R)9-palmitic acid hydroxystearic acid demonstrate biological activities that have made them targets for research in the treatment of diabetes and certain inflammatory conditions. In addition to their potential use as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, some Estolides exhibit physical properties that may make them particularly suitable as an additive in certain pharmaceutical formulations. Estolide esters are safe, non-toxic, and hydrolytically stable, making them attractive candidates for potential uses such as excipients and active drug delivery vehicles.

"We are proud to report that our Estolides are now used as excipients and active drug delivery vehicles," said Dr. Matthew Kriech, COO of Biosynthetic Technologies and a type-1 diabetic himself. "We have always known that Estolide technology would enable us to deliver innovative solutions for a sustainable future. We did not know that Estolide technology would have the impact that it has today, providing a medical solution to diabetes testing applications."

"We are delighted to offer the innovative products developed by Biosynthetic Technologies to our partners and customers in the life science research community. Biosynthetic Technologies is well known as a leader in the development and manufacture of novel, environmentally responsible, and sustainable high-performance biobased synthetic materials, but this just once again proves to all of us that our novel Estolides are indeed cutting edge," said Mr. Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies.

At Biosynthetic Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. Biosynthetic Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness, and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. As such, our manufacturing facility is operating with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint!

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma, and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Cayman Chemical:

Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.

SOURCE Biosynthetic Technologies

Related Links

http://www.biosynthetic.com

