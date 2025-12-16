BioTec Sets New Market Standards with Fusion-Based Bio Solutions, Aiming for Global Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTec's new releases are attracting attention as technology-fusion solutions rarely seen in the current market. The company's supplement developed with processed sulfur and microbial fermentation offers improved gut health and immune support for livestock and companion animals. Meanwhile, the ORP-reducing antioxidant salt provides differentiated functional benefits compared to standard refined salt, introducing a new paradigm in the functional food market.

One of the key advantages of these solutions is their ability to integrate seamlessly into existing farm infrastructures while delivering high-performance results, reducing cost burdens for both producers and consumers. With these innovations, BioTec expects to set a new benchmark that satisfies both sustainability and health value in the agricultural and consumer health sectors.

Looking ahead, BioTec plans to expand its pet supplement product line, develop functional foods based on antioxidant salt, and advance soy- and microbe-based alternative food research, aiming to evolve into a comprehensive bio-solution provider. The company is also preparing for global expansion through international patent acquisitions and expanded HACCP certifications, while continuing to invest in technologies that support sustainable agriculture and healthier dietary lifestyles.

SOURCE BioTec