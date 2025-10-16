Biotech Medical Information: Driving Product Launches and Global Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how medical information can improve biotech product launch success by mitigating risk and enabling scale. Attendees will gain insight into how to identify and avoid common pitfalls in first-time launches that limit scale and market success. The featured speakers will discuss the role of medical information as a cross-functional connector across regulatory, commercial and safety teams. The speakers will also share lessons from real-world launches that show how proactive medical information drives stronger outcomes.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a new biotech product is a high-stakes milestone for a company, and oversight at this stage can cause lasting challenges. Medical information is required for every product launch, but companies that treat it as a mere box to check are missing a key strategic opportunity, one that can drive compliance, enhance customer experiences and support long-term success. Utilizing medical information early ensures teams are ready to address inquiry surges, regulatory demands and cross-functional challenges before they become roadblocks.

This webinar explores common risks biotech companies often overlook and are frequently seen across the industry. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to anticipate and close these gaps, strengthen launch readiness and protect brand reputation.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

How to identify and avoid common pitfalls in first-time launches that limit scale and market success

The role of medical information as a cross-functional connector across regulatory, commercial and safety teams

Lessons from real-world launches that show how proactive medical information drives stronger outcomes

For biotech teams preparing for launch, this session provides clear strategies to build confidence, minimize risk and set the stage for lasting success. Don't wait until launch day to discover what's missing.

Register for this webinar to learn how medical information can improve biotech product launch success by mitigating risk and enabling scale.

Join experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Graham Harding, Associate Director of Operations, Medical Communications; and Dominique Van Hoesel, Associate Director of Operations, Medical Communications, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biotech Medical Information: Driving Product Launches and Global Success.

