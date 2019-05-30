Biotechnology Accelerator, Q BioMed Inc., Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named PR Agency of Record for Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a specialized pharmaceutical accelerator and commercialization company.

Q BioMed Inc. invests strategic capital into undervalued biotech assets and collaborates with passionate scientists to advance promising therapeutics for the benefit of patients in need. The company develops products ranging from early stage to FDA approved drugs, with the goal of bringing treatment and hope back to underserved groups with illnesses sometimes ignored by traditional pharmaceutical companies.

"At 5W, we continuously look to work with brands that are driving innovation in their respective fields, and the work of Q BioMed Inc. is truly revolutionizing the pharmaceutical space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W Public Relations . "As Q BioMed Inc. works to deliver treatments and cures for underrepresented illnesses and disorders that are affecting the lives of millions every day, we are extremely proud to be their partner and share their work with the world."

5WPR has wide-ranging experience in the technology sector that drives the development and implementation of strategic media relations. Additionally, an extensive array of industry knowledge enables the team to tell stories that truly move the needle for clients.

"5W has a proven track record of building companies into leaders in their respective industries," said Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed Inc. "We are excited to join forces with 5WPR to showcase the incredible work Q BioMed Inc. is doing to change the way innovation happens in biotechnology."

5W's Technology Practice is led by employees with decades of experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About Q BioMed Inc.:

Q BioMed Inc., a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company, is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed Inc. is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

