Biotechnology reagents market size to increase by USD 36,019.44 million; North America to account for 48% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biotechnology Reagents Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 36,019.44 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.51%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biotechnology Reagents Market 2023-2027

By region, the global biotechnology reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 48% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing research in biological sciences, investments by various biotechnology companies, and high demand for biotechnology reagents are driving the growth of the biotechnology reagents market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The biotechnology reagents market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Danaher Corp. - The company offers biotechnology reagents that are engineered to deliver reduced spillover to optimize resolution when used with other fluorochromes.

The company offers biotechnology reagents that are engineered to deliver reduced spillover to optimize resolution when used with other fluorochromes. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers biotechnology reagents that include active ingredients for diagnostic assay which include nucleic acid isolation and purification, to enzymes for amplification and nucleotides.

The company offers biotechnology reagents that include active ingredients for diagnostic assay which include nucleic acid isolation and purification, to enzymes for amplification and nucleotides. Lonza Group Ltd. - The company offers biotechnology reagents that are required for the growth of Endothelial Cells.

The company offers biotechnology reagents that are required for the growth of Endothelial Cells. Merck KGaA - The company offers biotechnology reagents that are subjected to stringent controls during development and production to ensure reliable and reproducible results.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications, increasing research and development investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms, and the presence of high throughput and novel technologies. However, stringent regulations are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, and others. The chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The genomics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,244.34 million . The increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the shortage of skilled genetics professionals may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the shortage of skilled genetics professionals may impede the market growth. The microbiomes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 891.94 million . The increasing prevalence of diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as challenges related to manufacturing and formulation may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this biotechnology reagents market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biotechnology reagents market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biotechnology reagents market vendors.

