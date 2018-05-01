BioTrackTHC First Quarter Achievements Carrying Momentum into 2018

Both the State of Illinois and the State of Hawaii renewed their respective commitments to BioTrackTHC's government seed-to-sale traceability solutions, extending each government contract's terms, and enabling BioTrackTHC to continue to serve in these key, growing cannabis markets. In addition to these two contract renewals, the company was also awarded traceability contracts in both Arkansas and North Dakota, bringing the company's total to nine (9) active seed-to-sale traceability contracts.

Value enhancing capabilities were also added to BioTrackTHC's commercial business software through new integrations with ancillary service providers MainStem and DataOwl. Mainstem offers a web-based platform that provides cannabis business operational supplies at wholesale prices, conveniently accessed directly within the BioTrackTHC user-interface. DataOwl offers an integrated, multi-channel customer experience tool that offers targeted text messaging programs, in-store menu displays and online ordering capabilities. These integrations will create value beyond seed-to-sale tracking by driving incremental revenue and reducing operating costs for BioTrackTHC's customers. With these integrations completed in Q1 2018, the company has already begun a phased rollout to their 2000+ customer locations and is currently working on additional strategic integrations for this year.

Having successfully transitioned or launched nearly all of its government traceability solutions to the Amazon Cloud because of its security and scalability, BioTrackTHC began offering an Amazon cloud-based version of its commercial business software in Q1 2018 with a launch group of 20 enterprise-level clients.

In March of 2018, the company announced that a merger process had been initiated with Helix TCS, a cannabis security and transportation company. The merger will afford both companies access to one another's established resources, providing them each with the additional support needed to improve on their current offerings and increase value to end-users.

With the company's April launch of Puerto Rico's Traceability System, BioTrackTHC opened an office on the island to support the local medical cannabis industry. The office, which employs Spanish-speaking residents, augments the company in supporting its growing need for bilingual support and implementation for Spanish-speaking businesses.

Following the expiration of BioTrackTHC's first government traceability contract with the State of Washington, the company assisted the majority of Washington's licensees in transitioning onto the state's new traceability system. As a result of those efforts, BioTrackTHC was nominated and selected for an Outstanding Service Award by The Cannabis Alliance.

"2018 has been about focusing our efforts on getting back to seed-to-sale basics, at doing what we do best, and we are already starting out strong," said Patrick Vo, President and CEO of BioTrackTHC. "We thank our government and commercial clients for their continued confidence in us, and we look forward to bringing additional functionality and integrations in 2018 that will meaningfully impact the success of our customers."

About BioTrackTHC

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. Visit www.biotrack.com for more information, email sales@biotrackthc.com or call 1-800-797-4711 to order software. Follow us onFacebook,Twitter andLinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 government contracts and operates in over 2000 locations across 28 states, D.C., and 4 countries. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

