BioTRUST Nutrition® Launches Eternal Mind® Featuring Nutricog® as Groundbreaking Dietary Supplement for Cognitive Support

Comprehensive Brain Longevity Capsule Designed to Support Healthy Cognition in Aging and Enhance Mental Agility

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced BioTRUST Nutrition® LLC, a leading eCommerce-based nutrition brand with a portfolio of high-quality, science-backed products focused on healthy aging and improving healthspan, has introduced a new product targeted at providing brain longevity and cognitive support called Eternal Mind®. The new product features PLT's Nutricog® Cognitive Performance Complex, an ingredient that has been clinically demonstrated to provide significant improvements across multiple cognitive domains, including learning, memory, attention, focus, and executive function, where increases in cognitive speed were seen concurrently with improvements in accuracy while multitasking. In addition, clinical science showed that Nutricog doubled levels brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a neuroprotein involved in the brain's ability to adapt to new information.

According to BioTRUST®, Eternal Mind is backed by the latest science in brain health. Nutricog was shown to double the levels of BDNF in study subjects, supporting neuroplasticity, growth of new brain cells, and supporting formation of synaptic communication points.* Clinical results of the most recent study indicate support for everyday cognitive needs According to Chris Marschall, CEO, for Wellbeam Consumer Health, owner of BioTRUST Nutrition, the addition of Nutricog to this formulation allows the company to offer consumers a premium cognitive support capsule that delivers tangible results. "Brain and cognitive health are a significant concern for many Americans, especially as we age."

Eternal Mind also features VitaCholine® and phosphatidylserine, both of which support healthy levels of critical neurochemicals involved in cognitive function, healthy memory, and long-term mental fitness; and Vitamins B6 and B12, two brain vitamins that support brain energy production, neurotransmitter synthesis, and homocysteine detoxification. Eternal Mind is available direct-to-consumer from the BioTRUST Nutrition website (www.biotrust.com) and via Amazon.

According to Chris Marschall, CEO, for Wellbeam Consumer Health, owner of BioTRUST Nutrition, the addition of Nutricog to this formulation allows the company to offer consumers a premium cognitive support capsule that delivers tangible results. "Brain and cognitive health are a significant concern for many Americans, especially as we age. However, navigating the cognitive supplement market can be challenging due to the prevalence of expensive products with ambiguous 'proprietary blends' and vague claims," Chris Marschall said. "With Eternal Mind, we're excited to offer a solution that stands out from the crowd. Our formulation features science-backed ingredients, including the latest double-blind clinical research on Nutricog, which demonstrated tangible improvements in vital cognitive functions such as memory, focus, concentration, and learning," Chris explained.

Studies demonstrate broad-ranging cognitive support

Nutricog is a patented combination of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) and Boswellia (Boswellia serrata), standardized to gallic acid, ellagic acid, and amyrins. According to BioTRUST®, Eternal Mind is backed by the latest science in brain health. Nutricog was shown to double the levels of BDNF in study subjects, supporting neuroplasticity, growth of new brain cells, and supporting formation of synaptic communication points.* Clinical results of the most recent study indicate support for everyday cognitive needs:

Improved memory, focus, decision-making, and concentration*

Improved recall speed by 130% – to help you effortlessly remember names and dates*

Elevated focus up to 11.5x – to avoid distraction and maintain mental agility*

More than doubling recognition memory – to help recognize names, facts, and places*

Improved verbal and visual memory – to help you make fewer mistakes in recalling and processing information*

Improved speed and accuracy of memory –so conversations can flow effortlessly*

Improved cognitive processing speed – to help prevent embarrassing delays *

Improved learning ability and learning rate – to make picking up new hobbies and technology more a breeze*

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, BioTRUST Nutrition's Eternal Mind sets new standards for cognitive support in an increasingly confusing marketplace. "Cognitive performance and long-term brain health are issues at the forefront of people's minds these days. PLT Health Solutions is excited to work with BioTRUST on developing this product and we look forward to Eternal Mind bringing the benefits of Nutricog to many, many people," he said

Eternal Mind is BioTRUST's second brain health product. An existing product, Brain Bright®, is formulated to deliver a same-day mental boost, emphasizing fast-acting results for more acute short-term benefits.

For more information on Eternal Mind, visit: www.biotrust.com.

For more information on Nutricog, visit: www.plthealth.com/nutricog.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About BioTRUST Nutrition

Founded in 2011, BioTRUST Nutrition is a leading eCommerce nutrition and supplement brand focused on promoting healthy aging. BioTRUST redefines healthy aging as enriching life's quality, not just extending its duration. Committed to transparency and quality, BioTRUST offers a portfolio of meticulously crafted, naturally honest, science-backed products. These formulations are free from artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners and are made with pasture-raised, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free ingredients. Beyond products, BioTRUST's commitment extends to comprehensive educational resources, personalized guidance from expert coaches, and a thriving online community, empowering customers to lead healthier, more vibrant lives. BioTRUST is a Wellbeam Consumer Health brand and is available on the company's website BioTRUST.com and on Amazon.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

PLT Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

BIOTRUST Contact :

Rachel Sexton

BioTRUST Nutrition

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions