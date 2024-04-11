Revival Point® Launches Total Male Vitality® Featuring RipFACTOR® Muscle Accelerator

New Product Will Help Men Get Their 'Mojo' Back Through Increased Strength, More Endurance and Improved Physique*

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Revival Point, a health and wellness company that creates innovative health supplements and brands combined with strong partnerships and unique stories, has launched a new men's health product called Total Male Vitality®. The new product features PLT's RipFACTOR® Muscle Accelerator, an award-winning ingredient that has been shown in multiple gold standard clinical studies to enhance muscle strength and endurance and contribute to muscle growth, as well as increased testosterone levels. Total Male Vitality represents Revival Point's first entry into the men's health category.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Revival Point' is an exciting addition to the men's health marketplace. "One of the great things about RipFACTOR is that clinical trials point to statistically significant improvements starting at 14 days." "The combination of benefits and the clinical support behind RipFACTOR is like nothing else on the market today, in the sense that it helps you build more muscle in half the time - naturally.* I personally think that's something most companies wish they could advertise with their products, but don't have the studies to support it," Kendal LaFleur said.

Total Male Vitality also features ZinMax™ zinc picolinate for hormone and immune support, as well as vitamin D3 and folate to support general health. The product will be available on the Revival Point website (www.revivalpoint.com) as well as at Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

According to Kendal LaFleur / Product Development Manager for Revival Point, the addition of RipFACTOR to this formulation will help the company offer consumers a premium men's health product that delivers clinically demonstrated results – with a great origin story. "The combination of benefits and the clinical support behind RipFACTOR is like nothing else on the market today, in the sense that it helps you build more muscle in half the time – naturally.* I personally think that's something most companies wish they could advertise with their products, but don't have the studies to support it," Kendal LaFleur said. "With Total Male Vitality, we're excited to offer a solution that stands out from the crowd. Our formulation features science-backed ingredients, including the latest clinical research on RipFACTOR," Kendal LaFleur added.

Groundbreaking sports/active clinical studies

RipFACTOR Muscle Accelerator is composed of two standardized botanical extracts with a rich Ayurvedic history: East Indian Globe Thistle (Spaeranthus indicus) and Mango Tree Bark (Mangifera indica) specifically standardized in a multi-patented formulation. In two clinical trials, participants consuming RipFACTOR showed as much as a 4x increase in muscle size and as much as a 2x improvement in muscle endurance relative to participants taking a placebo – with statistically significant results shown starting at 14 days. They also experienced up to a 5.6x improvement in upper body strength and up to a 5x improvement in lower body strength compared to subjects on placebo. Statistically significant improvements in lean body mass, percent body fat and total body fat were also observed. Compelling improvements in hormone balance were shown for both studies as well.*

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Revival Point' is an exciting addition to the men's health marketplace. "One of the great things about RipFACTOR is that clinical trials point to statistically significant improvements starting at 14 days. Fast results like these are known to encourage continued use of a product and commitment to an exercise regimen. PLT Health Solutions is excited to work with Revival Point on developing this product and we look forward to bringing the benefits of RipFACTOR to many, many people alongside them," he said

For more information on Total Male Vitality, visit: https://revivalpoint.com/products/total-male-vitality

For more information on RipFACTOR visit: www.plthealth.com/ripfactor

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Revival Point

Since our inception in 2015, Revival Point's mission has been to enhance the well-being and vitality of men and women nationwide. Proudly all-natural, our vegetarian formulas are free from gluten, soy, allergens, and dairy, with every ingredient meticulously sourced and tested in the USA. In collaboration with leading doctors and researchers, we continuously integrate the latest findings in digestive health to ensure our products profoundly improve our customers' lives.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

PLT Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Revival Point Contact:

Kendal LaFleur

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions