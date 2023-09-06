BIOVISER partners with LVC

News provided by

BIOVISER

06 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

Alliance to jointly deliver unparalleled customer experiences in UK/EU

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOVISER, a pharma consulting group, and LVC, a UK-based firm providing innovative, scientifically accurate, and strategically aligned communications solutions, are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership and are aligned in a shared vision of delivering excellence across full product lifecycles within the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical devices sectors.

"The times we're living in are transforming faster than a human mind is able to process," says Ivan D'Souza, CEO, BIOVISER. "Digital advancements are necessary for improving outreach, engagement, and experience. BIOVISER is excited to have its top-quality services complemented by LVC's superior digital solutions."

Both companies will be working on their goal of creatively unifying technology and medical content to give businesses and professionals innovative solutions that meet their diverse needs.

"LVC creates high-quality, innovative communications solutions, including visualizations, simulations, and data representations, allowing pharma-biotechs to inform and boldly pursue scientific developments that positively impact human health in the fullness of time," says Dave Ford, Managing Director, LVC.

BIOVISER seeks to utilize LVC's extensive digital knowledge and experience, lending greater momentum to its technological capabilities. The leadership team will be closely involved in strategizing brand activity and proposing commercial and medical planning through expert deployment to industry.

"Patient centricity is key to businesses," says Keerti Bhagwat, President – UK and EU Markets, BIOVISER, "And patient engagement and experience can be significantly enhanced with digital technologies and solutions. BIOVISER's scientific expertise combined with LVC's digital proficiency can create robust solutions to meet end-to-end customer needs. Our focus on the UK and EU markets will be greatly supported by LVC's vast business experience in the regions."

The alliance will revolutionize the landscape of digital solutions and provide unparalleled customer experience in the UK and EU.

"Pharma-biotechs are generally quick to adopt novel technologies and processes in R&D, but slower in the commercial setting. This combined offer from LVC and BIOVISER lowers the barrier to adoption, enabling our clients to gain the advantage without the risk," says Neil Ravenhill, Chief Medical Officer, LVC. "Importantly, our client's audiences are evolving their needs and the channels they use; we help to ensure our clients can continue to engage effectively."

When BIOVISER'S strength in content development is combined with LVC's digital prowess, a remarkable, all-inclusive range of services will be designed and delivered to customers.

SOURCE BIOVISER

Also from this source

BIOVISER geht eine Partnerschaft mit LVC ein

BIOVISER s'associe à LVC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.