BIOVISER partners with LVC

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOVISER, a pharma consulting group, and LVC, a UK-based firm providing innovative, scientifically accurate, and strategically aligned communications solutions, are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership and are aligned in a shared vision of delivering excellence across full product lifecycles within the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical devices sectors.

"The times we're living in are transforming faster than a human mind is able to process," says Ivan D'Souza, CEO, BIOVISER. "Digital advancements are necessary for improving outreach, engagement, and experience. BIOVISER is excited to have its top-quality services complemented by LVC's superior digital solutions."

Both companies will be working on their goal of creatively unifying technology and medical content to give businesses and professionals innovative solutions that meet their diverse needs.

"LVC creates high-quality, innovative communications solutions, including visualizations, simulations, and data representations, allowing pharma-biotechs to inform and boldly pursue scientific developments that positively impact human health in the fullness of time," says Dave Ford, Managing Director, LVC.

BIOVISER seeks to utilize LVC's extensive digital knowledge and experience, lending greater momentum to its technological capabilities. The leadership team will be closely involved in strategizing brand activity and proposing commercial and medical planning through expert deployment to industry.

"Patient centricity is key to businesses," says Keerti Bhagwat, President – UK and EU Markets, BIOVISER, "And patient engagement and experience can be significantly enhanced with digital technologies and solutions. BIOVISER's scientific expertise combined with LVC's digital proficiency can create robust solutions to meet end-to-end customer needs. Our focus on the UK and EU markets will be greatly supported by LVC's vast business experience in the regions."

The alliance will revolutionize the landscape of digital solutions and provide unparalleled customer experience in the UK and EU.

"Pharma-biotechs are generally quick to adopt novel technologies and processes in R&D, but slower in the commercial setting. This combined offer from LVC and BIOVISER lowers the barrier to adoption, enabling our clients to gain the advantage without the risk," says Neil Ravenhill, Chief Medical Officer, LVC. "Importantly, our client's audiences are evolving their needs and the channels they use; we help to ensure our clients can continue to engage effectively."

When BIOVISER'S strength in content development is combined with LVC's digital prowess, a remarkable, all-inclusive range of services will be designed and delivered to customers.

