BIP Wealth Appoints Nathan Smith as COO

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's leading wealth management firms, today announced that Nathan Smith has been named its chief operating officer (COO). A former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Smith most recently held C-level positions within the nation's most effective veteran employment organization.

During his nine-year tenure at Hire Heroes USA, Smith was instrumental in building its culture, structure, programs, and marketing, helping to grow the organization's revenue from $400,000 per year to $11 million annually with more than 115 employees in six offices. Serving in chief business officer/chief financial officer/chief operating officer capacities, Smith provided executive leadership and also developed and managed many of the organization's largest funders and partners.

A servant leader with deployments to Iraq, Smith served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the role of second lieutenant from 2003 to 2010. He is the recipient of a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

"We're very pleased to have Nate join our team," said Bill Harris, CFP®, managing partner and co-founder at BIP Wealth. "When we began the search for a COO, we were looking for someone with significant leadership experience and Nate's impressive background stood out. He knows how to get things done, which is important to us as our firm continues its rapid growth in the areas of bringing in new clients, adding to personnel, and expanding our services."

"I'm tremendously excited to join one of the Southeast's leading wealth management firms," said Smith. "BIP Wealth's commitment to performance, transparency, and client interests above all else aligns with my own core values. I'm eager to work with the team to further enhance the firm's capacity, effectiveness, and client outcomes."

Smith holds a bachelor's degree from the Virginia Military Institute and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. Additionally, he is a member of the board of advisors for the National Association of Veteran Serving Organizations.

BIP Wealth is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm with two locations: Buckhead area of Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. It oversees more than $950 million in investment assets for its clients consisting of families and individuals. BIP Wealth delivers highly personalized wealth management services for successful professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional athletes, and those planning for or already enjoying retirement. The firm has been recognized in the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs feature for the last two years.

Founded in 2007, the firm, previously known as Buckhead Investment Partners, provides highly tailored wealth-management services for those with greater than $1M in investable assets. With an investment philosophy rooted in Nobel Prize-winning financial research, the firm is committed to the creation of wealth by bringing family-office style investing to the mass affluent and offering opportunities for private-market investments. Sophisticated investment and life-planning strategies leave BIP Wealth clients free to plan—and enjoy—the future with peace of mind. Visit bipwealth.com to start building a personal legacy today. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @BIPWealth, and like us on Facebook.

