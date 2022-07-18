BIP WEALTH EXPANDS INTO NASHVILLE MARKET WITH THE ADDITION OF ASHLEY ARRINGTON

CFP® Professional Joins Atlanta-based Wealth Management Firm To Lead Nashville Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's premiere wealth management RIA firms, announced the addition of Ashley Arrington, CFP® as lead Personal Wealth Advisor in Nashville, the first in the market for the firm. Arrington will help support BIP Wealth's expansion into Nashville with a new office in Gulch Union opening later this fall.

Arrington was previously a Financial Consultant with Fidelity Investments, located in Franklin. She brings to BIP Wealth a range of financial planning experience from investment consulting to retirement planning, charitable giving, generational wealth management and relationship building.

"From my very first conversations with everyone at the firm, I knew BIP Wealth would be the perfect next step and challenge in my career," said Arrington. "What the firm itself is doing for our clients to improve their lives, coupled with getting to help build our expansion into Nashville—my home—it's an exciting adventure all around!"

Arrington came from humble beginnings and is proud to be the first to graduate from college in her family, with a degree in finance from Louisana State University. This same pride carries her today in the way she serves her clients to the highest moral and fiduciary standards.

"Ashley is the perfect choice to help us lead the charge as we expand our footprint across the southeast with a new office in Nashville," said Bill Harris, CFP®, Co-Founder and CEO of BIP Wealth. "Ashley has lived and worked in the Nashville area for the last 10 years, so we're thrilled to have her join our wealth management team and make an immediate impact."

Arrington, alongside her husband, attorney Ryan Arrington, who served ten years in the US Army, is based in metro Nashville with 2 dogs, and a cat, who thinks he's a dog. In her spare time, Arrington can be found catching more bass fish than her husband and also baking professional-level cakes.

BIP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $2 billion in investment assets under management (AUM) for its clients, which include high net worth individuals and families. BIP Wealth is a wealth creation engine that integrates financial planning with public market investing and private equity. There is a focus on technology innovation, as well as a deep commitment to openness and transparency. Founded in 2007, BIP Wealth operates in Atlanta & Alpharetta, Georgia; Scottsdale, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; and now Nashville, Tennessee. Find more information about BIP Wealth on LinkedIn , Twitter @BIPWealth , Facebook , and at bipwealth.com .

