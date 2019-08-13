BIP Wealth Named to Financial Times List of 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers for Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's leading wealth management firms, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (RIA). This is the fourth consecutive year that the firm has been on the list that recognizes the top independent RIA firms from across the United States.

Additionally, BIP Wealth announced that its Quarterly Market Report webinar will be held on August 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. EDT. The report delivers a second quarter recap of 2019 as well as an overview of the markets going into the third quarter. To register for the free event, go here.

BIP Wealth is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm with locations in the Buckhead area of Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. It oversees more than $950 million in investment assets for its clients consisting of families and individuals. BIP Wealth delivers highly personalized wealth management services for successful professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional athletes, and those planning for or already enjoying retirement.

Recently, Bill Harris, CFP®, co-founder of BIP Wealth, and Jim Poole, CFP®, a personal wealth adviser in the firm's Professional Sports/Baseball division, received the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager Award which recognizes outstanding wealth managers and investment professionals in the Atlanta area.

"We're very pleased by these recognitions and believe that Jim—as well as our entire staff of personal wealth advisers—exemplify what our firm has set out to achieve from its inception: to offer the very best in wealth management services," said Harris. "Our presence once again on the FT 300 list in particular is indicative of the hard work, stewardship, and dedication our firm strives to deliver to our clients."

The annual FT 300 list is produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry. Six criteria were considered for the award: assets under management, asset growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry certifications of the firm's advisers, online accessibility, and compliance records. The Five Star Wealth Manager award is administered by Five Star Professional in partnership with Atlanta Magazine.

