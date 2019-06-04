Bipartisanship Alive in Washington, D.C.? NAWBO Says YES

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is gathering at the White House complex and walking the halls of Capitol Hill to discuss with the Administration and Congress the needs of women business owners and how we can work across the aisle to find bipartisan solutions.

"Today, in the nation's capital, NAWBO continues our legacy of being a voice for women business owners across America, rallying support for bipartisan solutions to drive economic growth and help women business owners scale," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "For women business owners to succeed, we need lawmakers to address the challenges we are facing, such as an unskilled labor force and healthcare costs. This is not a Republican or Democrat problem, and we know there are solutions that both parties can agree on."

In a recent survey of NAWBO membership, respondents said the top three policies impacting their businesses are: taxes and regulations, workforce issues, and government contracting and disparity studies, but the top Congressional action item was addressing healthcare costs. These topics, as well as many others, will be discussed during meetings with lawmakers and Administration officials.

NAWBO was founded in 1975 to open doors for women entrepreneurs by transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers. In the beginning, there were twelve women business owners who met informally in the D.C. area to share information about federal contracts, access to capital, and other issues related to their businesses. Today, with thousands of members nationwide, more than a hundred women will attend NAWBO National Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

