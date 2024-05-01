Birch Benders Introduces Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix: A Decadent Delight with Clean Ingredients

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Benders , renowned for its convenient just add water pancake and waffle mixes, is thrilled to unveil its latest culinary innovation: Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix. Meticulously crafted with premium organic ingredients, these brownies offer a luscious chocolate experience while upholding a commitment to clean eating.

Birch Benders Logo Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix

Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix is made with only five simple ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic wheat flour, organic cocoa powder, salt and organic natural flavor. Each package yields 16 delectable fudgy brownies ensuring an indulgent chocolate sensation with every bite. What sets these brownies apart is the blend of sumptuous flavor and organic purity. Birch Benders proudly leads the market by introducing the first organic brownie mix featuring a clean ingredient list, all without compromising the rich texture and taste cherished by brownie aficionados.

"We're thrilled to elevate the organic baking aisle with our Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix, a new pinnacle of indulgence," stated Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer. "Crafted from just five organic ingredients, our brownie mix delivers exceptional taste and quality, offering consumers an organic indulgence they can savor with confidence."

Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix can be found nationwide at select retailers including Walmart, Meijer, natural food stores and birchbenders.com for an SRP of $4.68.

About Birch Benders

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders is the number one pancake & waffle mix brand in the natural channel nationally. In addition to its flagship just-add-water pancake & waffle mixes, Birch Benders offers a suite of products including frozen toaster waffles, syrup, and dry baking mixes. All of the brand's products are naturally delicious, easy-to-make, and utilize high-quality ingredients. For more information on Birch Benders, please visit birchbenders.com and follow us along on Instagram @BirchBenders.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in June 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, Birch Benders®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, Martha White® and De Wafelbakkers® brands. Pillsbury®, Funfetti® and Hungry Jack® are leading national brands in the shelf-stable baking and breakfast categories and White Lily®, Jim Dandy® and Martha White® are regional brands known for flour, cornmeal and grits. Hometown Foods manufactures the majority of its products from its 650,000 square foot facility in Toledo, OH where the company employs 255 full-time employees. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit hometownfoodcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

[email protected]

516.314.7730

SOURCE Birch Benders