Birch Gold Group Announces 2025 Black Friday Gold Giveaway

Leading Precious Metals IRA company launches limited-time offer: Free gold bar with qualifying purchases

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group, one of America's most trusted precious metals dealers, is celebrating the holiday season with a new Black Friday special: Customers will receive a freegold bar for every $20,000 of precious metals purchased.

The offer applies to all qualifying purchases made from November 10 to December 22, 2025, either for home delivery or within a Precious Metals IRA . To qualify, customers must claim eligibility by November 28 (Black Friday).

"This is our way of saying thank you to the customers who've trusted us for the last fifteen years. As well as a 'welcome aboard' gift for new customers," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold.

"Gold's value isn't just measured in dollars and cents. It represents stability and peace of mind at a time when inflation, debt, and economic uncertainty are once again testing everyday American families," Patrick mused.

Patrick added that fractional gold bars have become increasingly popular among investors. "They're tangible, beautiful and globally recognized. These gold bars may be small, but they symbolize something much larger – real value you can hold in your hand."

The timing is right. The World Gold Council recently reported that retail investment in gold coins and bars has reached some of the highest levels in over a decade, reflecting growing concern over inflation and government debt.

Customers can participate in Birch Gold's Black Friday Gold Giveaway by claiming eligibility by November 28 and completing their purchase by December 22.

Since 2011, Birch Gold Group has helped tens of thousands of Americans diversify their savings with physical gold and silver – through direct ownership, or within tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

To learn more about Birch Gold's 2025 Black Friday Gold Giveaway, claim eligibility here or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group has been a leading provider of physical precious metals in the United States since 2011. The company specializes in helping Americans diversify their savings with physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium through Precious Metals IRAs or home delivery. Birch Gold maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

