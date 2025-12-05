Birch Gold Group Announces 2025 Christmas Silver Giveaway

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group today announced the return of a beloved holiday promotion: free 1 oz Christmas-themed silver rounds for new and existing customers who purchase between December 1 and December 22, 2025.

The offer applies to both Precious Metals IRAs and home delivery purchases, with no limit on the number of free rounds a customer may receive. To qualify for this free silver giveaway, confirm eligibility by December 22, 2025.

"Our Christmas silver giveaway has become one of our most anticipated seasonal events," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "It's a great way to end the year on a strong financial note while receiving something tangible in return – real silver that customers can hold in their hands."

This year's promotion features holiday-themed 1 oz silver rounds while supplies last.

"Silver's really hot right now," Patrick noted. This year's giveaway follows a period of exceptional strength in the silver market. Spot prices have surged to multi‑year highs in 2025, driven by persistent industrial demand, multi-year mining shortfalls and limited silver stockpiles. Up 94% year-to-date as of December 4, silver's surge shows no sign of slowing.

Patrick added that year-end is a natural time for many Americans to review their retirement strategies and consider diversification: "December is when people take stock of where they stand. For those exploring a Precious Metals IRA or adding physical gold or silver to their savings, this promotion offers a chance to get a little extra silver, for free."

The claim and purchase deadline is December 22, giving customers time to complete a rollover into a Precious Metals IRA or arrange for home delivery before the holidays.

To review full details or claim eligibility for the Christmas Silver Giveaway , visit:

https://freekit.birchgold.com/christmas-2025/

About Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group has been a leading dealer of physical gold and silver in the United States since 2011, helping nearly 40,000 American families diversify their savings via Precious Metals IRAs and home delivery of physical gold and silver. Birch Gold maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

