Birches Health Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

DH100 recognizes the companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation in NY

Built to address one of behavioral health's fastest-growing and most underserved conditions, Birches Health operates the nation's largest clinical network dedicated to digital addiction treatment

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birches Health , the leading national provider of behavioral addiction treatment, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY) , the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.

Founded in 2023, Birches Health addresses a critical gap in the behavioral health landscape. Gambling Disorder has among the highest rates of suicidality, and its prevalence has increased in recent years alongside the rapid expansion of online and mobile gambling. Yet access to specialized treatment has historically been limited to fragmented care pathways and costly out-of-pocket options. Birches Health operates the largest national network of specialized clinical providers treating Gambling Disorder and delivers evidence-based care covered by insurance and state funding. The company's integrated clinical model includes individual therapy, group counseling, peer support, financial wellness coaching, and digital engagement to address the multifaceted impact of gambling addiction on patients' lives.

"Gambling Disorder has long sat at the margins of the behavioral health system, despite its severity and scale," said Elliott Rapaport, Founder and CEO of Birches Health. "As gambling and sports betting have become increasingly integrated into American society through digital platforms, the need for specialized treatment has only grown. Being recognized by Digital Health New York reflects our work to change that by building a national care model that supports clients where they are and treats gambling addiction with the seriousness it demands."

Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare's most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York's digital health ecosystem.

"The breadth and depth of companies named to this year's DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. "These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders."

Birches Health has scaled rapidly since announcing its $20 million Series A + Seed in September 2025. To accelerate its expansion and strengthen its payer infrastructure, the company appointed Andrew DiGiacomo , a Cigna-Evernorth alum, as SVP of Strategy. Birches recently released clinical outcomes data demonstrating that 85% of patients showed clinically significant improvements in Gambling Disorder symptoms after nine sessions. Birches Health is available in all 50 states and covered by major national insurance plans including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, TRICARE, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. The company also works with state departments of health, professional sports leagues, teams, and gambling operators to ensure individuals can access treatment quickly and conveniently.

To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here .

About Birches Health:

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for gambling addiction, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health's mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling disorder and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

