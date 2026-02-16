Bird Collier Explodes into Adult Fiction with Bold New Genre-Defying Novel, "Free": A Timely Tale of Two Americas

https://www.birdhousepublishing.com/product-page/free-an-american-novel

Introducing "Free: An American Novel"

Bird Collier , known for her successful children's books, makes a significant entry into the cozy mystery and romance genres with a fresh perspective. Her storytelling highlights the underlying societal tensions in everyday America, weaving these realities into the characters' lives. The novel's themes resonate with current global conversations, reflecting the ongoing struggle between wealth and power and the challenges of rapidly changing social norms.

Unpacking the Story

Set just outside Houston, Texas, Free centers on a young woman determined to escape the confines of rural Texas when she finds herself implicated in the death of a wealthy classmate from a powerful family with no witnesses to clear her name. The arrival of a young, ambitious reporter brings national attention, forcing her into hiding. Doxxed and grappling with the sudden return of her estranged mother, she decides to go "scorched earth," revealing secrets that extend beyond her own.

A New Voice with Deep Roots

Collier's inspiration for Free stems from her years of practicing law across rural Texas. This deeply personal connection to the setting and themes informs the novel's authentic voice. The book offers a unique blend of entertainment and social commentary, making it a distinctive addition to the mystery romance genre. "I tried so many times to make this a metropolitan, big city story. But the book lived where it lived. Its truth was connected to the pace of rural Texas. So I listened to the characters." -Bird Collier

Early praise for Free has been glowing, with notable accolades for "a writer willing to tell the American story we pretend not to see."

Free is currently available in print, hardcover, and ebook formats. An audiobook release is scheduled for Fall 2026. Grab a copy now.

Media Contact: For media inquiries use contact [email protected]

Bird House Publishing is an independent publishing house and author support services firm based in Houston, TX, dedicated to discovering new talent, supporting authors, and championing diverse voices in literature by providing authors with the tools, guidance, and resources needed to succeed in today's competitive literary market. For more information about Bird House Publishing or to inquire about submitting your manuscript, please visit birdhousepublishing.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Bird House Publishing