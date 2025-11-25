Bird Dog Whiskey Launches Select Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bird Dog Whiskey has launched a new offering: a purebred Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Post this

Inspired by Bird Dog's pedigree as the most awarded flavored whiskey line in the industry, Select Reserve remains approachable, versatile, and built for everyday enjoyment. It brings that same commitment to quality into straight bourbon territory at a price point that makes it an easy pour for any occasion. Crafted for those who want flavor without pretense, this bourbon doesn't hide behind industry jargon. It simply delivers.

Made in Kentucky, Bird Dog Select Reserve is available across most U.S. markets and can be ordered online for $22.99.

About Bird Dog Whiskey

Bird Dog Whiskey pioneered the flavored whiskey category in 2010, long before it became a staple. Since then, it's become the most awarded flavored whiskey brand in the industry, earning top honors at both trade and consumer competitions worldwide. Bird Dog Whiskey is a brand of Western Spirits Beverage Company, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

To learn more, please visit

https://www.birddogwhiskey.com/bourbon

Brand Assets:

https://westernspirits.filecamp.com/s/o/BDsr-Bourbon-MediaAssets

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Western Spirits