Bird Dog Whiskey Launches Select Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

News provided byWestern Spirits
Nov 25, 2025, 17:00 ET
BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Dog Whiskey has launched a new offering that the fanbase has been clamoring for: a purebred Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
At 86 proof, Bird Dog Select Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey is smooth enough to sip on the porch, yet rich enough to be the backbone of Saturday tailgate cocktails. The nose opens with buttery caramel and roasted almonds, while the palate delivers layers of toffee, warm brown sugar, and a hint of walnut that lingers without overstaying.
