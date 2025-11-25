Bird Dog Whiskey Launches Select Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

News provided by

Western Spirits

Nov 25, 2025, 17:00 ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Dog Whiskey has launched a new offering that the fanbase has been clamoring for: a purebred Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

At 86 proof, Bird Dog Select Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey is smooth enough to sip on the porch, yet rich enough to be the backbone of Saturday tailgate cocktails. The nose opens with buttery caramel and roasted almonds, while the palate delivers layers of toffee, warm brown sugar, and a hint of walnut that lingers without overstaying.

Inspired by Bird Dog's pedigree as the most awarded flavored whiskey line in the industry, Select Reserve remains approachable, versatile, and built for everyday enjoyment. It brings that same commitment to quality into straight bourbon territory at a price point that makes it an easy pour for any occasion. Crafted for those who want flavor without pretense, this bourbon doesn't hide behind industry jargon. It simply delivers.

Made in Kentucky, Bird Dog Select Reserve is available across most U.S. markets and can be ordered online for $22.99.

About Bird Dog Whiskey
Bird Dog Whiskey pioneered the flavored whiskey category in 2010, long before it became a staple. Since then, it's become the most awarded flavored whiskey brand in the industry, earning top honors at both trade and consumer competitions worldwide. Bird Dog Whiskey is a brand of Western Spirits Beverage Company, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

To learn more, please visit
https://www.birddogwhiskey.com/bourbon

Brand Assets:
https://westernspirits.filecamp.com/s/o/BDsr-Bourbon-MediaAssets

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Western Spirits

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The Gift for the Bourbon Lover Who Has Everything

The Gift for the Bourbon Lover Who Has Everything

For those searching for a gift that will impress even the hardest-to-please bourbon enthusiast, the search may be over. Calumet Farm 18-Year-Old...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Beverages

Beverages

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics