The Gift for the Bourbon Lover Who Has Everything

At the 2025 WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition, this rare 18-year-old bourbon earned a Double Gold, a 98.5 rating, and swept Best in Show across four categories. Forbes declared it "The World's Best Bourbon Whiskey." Fred Minnick's ASCOT Awards gave it Platinum. More reviews and accolades can be found at calumetbourbon.com/reviews-18yo.

The enthusiasm from bourbon influencers has been just as strong. One reviewer called it "exactly what you want a special occasion bottle to look and taste like... my mind always tries to articulate what the perfect bourbon would be, and this comes pretty damn close." Another put it simply: "This is the best thing I have had in a long time." The consensus is clear: this bottle delivers on its promise.

On the palate, reviewers describe creamy caramel, cinnamon, brown sugar pastry, and dark chocolate, with a long, warming finish that lingers. At 118 proof, it's full-bodied and remarkably balanced. As one taster noted, "It's loaded with flavor and dangerously easy to drink." The Trophy Decanter bottle features embossed-metal labeling and arrives in a gift box with deep red and gold foil accents, a presentation that matches what's inside.

While this is a one-time release, bottles are still available in select U.S. markets and online at $499.99. For those who have been waiting for the right moment, this is it.

About Calumet Farm Bourbon

Calumet Farm Bourbon draws inspiration from one of America's most storied institutions. Founded in 1924 in Fayette County, Kentucky, Calumet Farm is home to 2 Triple Crown winners, 8 Kentucky Derby champions, 2 Belmont Stakes winners, and 11 Hall of Fame inductees. That same dedication to excellence, tradition, and craftsmanship defines every bottle. Calumet Farm Bourbon is a brand of Western Spirits Beverage Company, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

