BIRD Foundation Announces Call for Proposals for Advanced Technologies in Homeland Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has issued a Call for Proposals to promote and fund U.S.-Israel joint development projects for the development of advanced technologies in Homeland Security. This program was initiated and funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security.

The objective of this program is to support project collaborations demonstrating innovative research and development between U.S. and Israeli companies or between a company and a university or research institute (one from the U.S. and one from Israel). Projects should also demonstrate considerable commercial potential.

Project submissions should relate to technologies being developed in the following areas: Cyber Crime; Secure Critical Infrastructure and Public Facilities; Safe and Secure Cities; Border Protection, including Maritime Security; Unmanned Aerial Systems; Technologies for First Responder including Command & Control, Video Analytics, Communication, Personal Protective Equipment and others.

The program funds up to 50% of the combined project budget, up to $1 million per project, and is repaid only if the project achieves revenue.

A full description of submission requirements can be found on the BIRD Foundation website: https://www.birdf.com/hls-call-for-proposals/.

The deadline for submission of Executive Summaries for the Homeland Security Program is April 27, 2021. Projects will be approved in August 2021.

Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of BIRD said: "This is the sixth year of BIRD HLS - we are proud of our partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Israeli Ministry of Public Security to support the development of cutting-edge technology solutions for homeland security needs."

Further information on the program can be found at www.birdf.com.

