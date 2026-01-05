Birdbuddy Launches Next-Generation of Smart Bird Feeders at CES 2026

News provided byBird Buddy Inc.
Jan 05, 2026, 13:31 ET
- Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini anchor Birdbuddy's evolving nature tech ecosystem, alongside Petal Smart Nature Camera from the Wonder product line
- Birdbuddy will exhibit their new line of products at Pepcom and ShowStoppers, with live demos available throughout the show
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdbuddy, the nature tech company redefining how people connect with backyard wildlife, today unveiled its next-generation of smart bird feeders - the Birdbuddy 2 and the Birdbuddy 2 Mini - during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
Also on display will be the Petal Smart Nature Camera, part of Birdbuddy's new Wonder product line, which raised $2.5 million in a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2025 - signaling strong consumer demand for Birdbuddy's expanding nature tech ecosystem.
Announcement Highlights
- New generation of Birdbuddy smart feeders combines high-definition imaging, advanced AI bird species recognition, and modular design for richer nature engagement
- Birdbuddy 2 delivers 2K HDR video, a wide field of view, dual integrated solar power, dual-band Wi-Fi, enhanced audio for capturing bird behavior, integrated perch extender and a bigger seed capacity
- Birdbuddy 2 Mini offers the same core camera quality and AI bird identification in a compact, approachable experience for first-time smart birding enthusiasts, with a smaller seed capacity, an easy-refill roof, and an optional solar panel
- Birdbuddy continues to expand an ecosystem that began with smart feeders and now includes broader nature capture tools, including the Petal Smart Nature Camera
"Birdbuddy started with a simple idea: help people notice and appreciate the nature already around them," said Franci Zidar, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdbuddy. "With Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini, we've reimagined our smart bird feeder from the ground up - making it more intuitive, more flexible, and more accessible - while continuing to build an ecosystem that lets people connect more deeply with wildlife in their everyday lives."
What's New in Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini
Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini introduce a new generation of smart bird feeders, redesigned to be more flexible, more responsive, and easier to use. Both feature a refreshed camera that supports portrait and landscape orientation with instant wake-up, ensuring bird visits are captured the moment they happen. Birdbuddy 2 adds advanced capabilities including dual integrated solar panels, while Birdbuddy 2 Mini delivers the core Birdbuddy experience in a more compact, entry-level design, making smart birding more accessible for first-time users and smaller outdoor spaces.
Birdbuddy 2 Features:
- Redesigned circular camera housing with portrait and landscape mounting flexibility
- 2K HDR video, slow-motion recording, and 135° wide field of view
- Gorilla Glass–protected lens for outdoor durability
- AI species recognition using both visual and audio cues
- High-fidelity microphone for birdsong identification
- Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) for reliable connectivity
- Dual integrated solar panels and automatic night sleep mode
- Integrated perch extender and bigger seed capacity
- Height 9.0 in x Width 6.1 in x Depth 6.3 in (with perch)
- Availability: Sold-out pre-orders expected to ship February 2026; coming to market mid-2026
- MSRP: $199
Birdbuddy 2 Mini Features:
- Delivers the same intelligent camera and AI bird identification experience as Birdbuddy 2
- Compact form factor for balconies, smaller backyards, and first-time smart birders
- Smaller seed capacity
- Optional single solar panel and perch extender
- Height: 6.95 in x Width: 5.91 in x Depth: 5.31 in (6.24 in with perch)
- Availability: Pre-orders open mid-2026; expected to ship late 2026
- MSRP: $129
Wonder: Continued Nature Tech Expansion
Birdbuddy's ecosystem began with award-winning smart bird feeders and has expanded to include broader nature capture tools like the Petal Smart Nature Camera, part of the new Wonder brand introduced at CES in 2025. The Petal Smart Nature Camera aims to capture all types of wildlife - from birds to bees and butterflies - helping deepen people's connection to, and understanding of, the nature around them.
The CES 2025 debut of Petal and a subsequent successful Kickstarter campaign further underscore Birdbuddy's commitment to empowering nature engagement through intuitive, intelligent technology. Learn more about Wonder and the Petal Camera Kickstarter campaign here.
Experience Birdbuddy at CES 2026
Birdbuddy will be showcasing the Birdbuddy 2, Birdbuddy 2 Mini and Petal Camera at several events throughout CES 2026. To arrange a meeting or demo with the team, contact [email protected]
- Pepcom Digital Experience - Monday, January 5, 2026
- ShowStoppers CES - Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Jellop Booth @ Eureka Park, Booth #60101 - Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Kickstarter Booth @ Eureka Park, Booth #60101 - Friday, January 9, 2026 (Petal Camera demo only)
About Birdbuddy
Founded with the mission to help people reconnect with nature, Birdbuddy combines smart technology, thoughtful design, and environmental awareness to create products that inspire joy and learning through wildlife observation. Birdbuddy's award-winning smart feeders have captured millions of bird moments worldwide and were named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit www.mybirdbuddy.com
