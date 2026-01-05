Birdbuddy Launches Next-Generation of Smart Bird Feeders at CES 2026

Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini anchor Birdbuddy's evolving nature tech ecosystem, alongside Petal Smart Nature Camera from the Wonder product line

Birdbuddy will exhibit their new line of products at Pepcom and ShowStoppers, with live demos available throughout the show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdbuddy, the nature tech company redefining how people connect with backyard wildlife, today unveiled its next-generation of smart bird feeders - the Birdbuddy 2 and the Birdbuddy 2 Mini - during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Also on display will be the Petal Smart Nature Camera, part of Birdbuddy's new Wonder product line, which raised $2.5 million in a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2025 - signaling strong consumer demand for Birdbuddy's expanding nature tech ecosystem.

Birdbuddy 2 Mini Birdbuddy 2 Petal Camera

Announcement Highlights

New generation of Birdbuddy smart feeders combines high-definition imaging, advanced AI bird species recognition, and modular design for richer nature engagement

combines high-definition imaging, advanced AI bird species recognition, and modular design for richer nature engagement Birdbuddy 2 delivers 2K HDR video, a wide field of view, dual integrated solar power, dual-band Wi-Fi, enhanced audio for capturing bird behavior, integrated perch extender and a bigger seed capacity

delivers 2K HDR video, a wide field of view, dual integrated solar power, dual-band Wi-Fi, enhanced audio for capturing bird behavior, integrated perch extender and a bigger seed capacity Birdbuddy 2 Mini offers the same core camera quality and AI bird identification in a compact, approachable experience for first-time smart birding enthusiasts, with a smaller seed capacity, an easy-refill roof, and an optional solar panel

offers the same core camera quality and AI bird identification in a compact, approachable experience for first-time smart birding enthusiasts, with a smaller seed capacity, an easy-refill roof, and an optional solar panel Birdbuddy continues to expand an ecosystem that began with smart feeders and now includes broader nature capture tools, including the Petal Smart Nature Camera

"Birdbuddy started with a simple idea: help people notice and appreciate the nature already around them," said Franci Zidar, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdbuddy. "With Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini, we've reimagined our smart bird feeder from the ground up - making it more intuitive, more flexible, and more accessible - while continuing to build an ecosystem that lets people connect more deeply with wildlife in their everyday lives."



What's New in Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini

Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini introduce a new generation of smart bird feeders, redesigned to be more flexible, more responsive, and easier to use. Both feature a refreshed camera that supports portrait and landscape orientation with instant wake-up, ensuring bird visits are captured the moment they happen. Birdbuddy 2 adds advanced capabilities including dual integrated solar panels, while Birdbuddy 2 Mini delivers the core Birdbuddy experience in a more compact, entry-level design, making smart birding more accessible for first-time users and smaller outdoor spaces.

Birdbuddy 2 Features:

Redesigned circular camera housing with portrait and landscape mounting flexibility

2K HDR video, slow-motion recording, and 135° wide field of view

Gorilla Glass–protected lens for outdoor durability

AI species recognition using both visual and audio cues

High-fidelity microphone for birdsong identification

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) for reliable connectivity

Dual integrated solar panels and automatic night sleep mode

Integrated perch extender and bigger seed capacity

Height 9.0 in x Width 6.1 in x Depth 6.3 in (with perch)

Availability: Sold-out pre-orders expected to ship February 2026; coming to market mid-2026

Sold-out pre-orders expected to ship February 2026; coming to market mid-2026 MSRP: $199

Birdbuddy 2 Mini Features:

Delivers the same intelligent camera and AI bird identification experience as Birdbuddy 2

Compact form factor for balconies, smaller backyards, and first-time smart birders

Smaller seed capacity

Optional single solar panel and perch extender

Height: 6.95 in x Width: 5.91 in x Depth: 5.31 in (6.24 in with perch)

Availability: Pre-orders open mid-2026; expected to ship late 2026

Pre-orders open mid-2026; expected to ship late 2026 MSRP: $129

Wonder: Continued Nature Tech Expansion

Birdbuddy's ecosystem began with award-winning smart bird feeders and has expanded to include broader nature capture tools like the Petal Smart Nature Camera, part of the new Wonder brand introduced at CES in 2025. The Petal Smart Nature Camera aims to capture all types of wildlife - from birds to bees and butterflies - helping deepen people's connection to, and understanding of, the nature around them.

The CES 2025 debut of Petal and a subsequent successful Kickstarter campaign further underscore Birdbuddy's commitment to empowering nature engagement through intuitive, intelligent technology. Learn more about Wonder and the Petal Camera Kickstarter campaign here.

Experience Birdbuddy at CES 2026

Birdbuddy will be showcasing the Birdbuddy 2, Birdbuddy 2 Mini and Petal Camera at several events throughout CES 2026. To arrange a meeting or demo with the team, contact [email protected]

Pepcom Digital Experience - Monday, January 5, 2026

- Monday, January 5, 2026 ShowStoppers CES - Tuesday, January 6, 2026

- Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Jellop Booth @ Eureka Park , Booth #60101 - Tuesday, January 6, 2026

, Booth #60101 - Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Kickstarter Booth @ Eureka Park, Booth #60101 - Friday, January 9, 2026 (Petal Camera demo only)

About Birdbuddy

Founded with the mission to help people reconnect with nature, Birdbuddy combines smart technology, thoughtful design, and environmental awareness to create products that inspire joy and learning through wildlife observation. Birdbuddy's award-winning smart feeders have captured millions of bird moments worldwide and were named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit www.mybirdbuddy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849880/Birdbuddy_2_Mini.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849881/BB2_studio.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849882/New_Petal_AddonSolar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674810/5691434/Bird_Buddy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bird Buddy Inc.