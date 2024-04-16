Birdeye Launches Partner Command Center at Localogy L24 Conference

Interactive platform provides agencies with powerful client insights and actionable tools to drive retention and growth

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye , the leading provider of reputation, social media, and customer experience software for local marketing agencies, announced the launch of the Birdeye Command Center at the Localogy L24 conference in Arlington, TX.

The Birdeye Command Center is an interactive platform meticulously designed to enable Birdeye's ecosystem of over 700 world-class marketing agencies to access critical and actionable insights to streamline operations, increase retention, and propel client growth.

"Our agency partners play a pivotal role within the Birdeye ecosystem, delivering essential services that empower local businesses to unlock the full potential of our platform," stated Deepak Bahree, CMO of Birdeye. "With the introduction of the Birdeye Command Center and recent enhancements to Birdeye Social, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing the agency ecosystem, providing them with the tools to operate seamlessly and foster growth."

Crafted to offer a panoramic view of their client bases' health, the Birdeye Command Center enables agency users to delve deep into client adoption metrics so they can prioritize accounts that require attention to minimize churn and maximize ROI.

Key capabilities allows agencies to:

Create configurable reporting dashboards with detailed analytics about client product adoption and business performance

Enable error alerts about clients' accounts that require attention, such as those experiencing reputation issues or decreased social media activity

Proactively reduce churn by identifying and addressing at-risk accounts

Identify upsell opportunities to grow revenue

The Birdeye Control Center, currently in its beta phase, will be available for general market access on May 6, 2024. For further details, please visit our website .

About Birdeye:

Birdeye is the leading reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, grow their social presence, connect digitally, and improve customer experience.

