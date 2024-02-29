Birdeye's Annual State of Online Reviews Unveils Emerging Trends in Online Reputation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the top online reputation management and digital customer experience for multi-location businesses, today announced the release of its "State of Online Reviews 2024" report. In an era where online presence defines business success, this report serves as an indispensable guide for businesses navigating the complex landscape of online reputation management.

Drawing from an extensive analysis of data from over 150,000 location-based businesses spanning various industries, this report highlights the evolving dynamics of consumer behavior and provides actionable strategies for businesses to harness the power of online reviews to stand out amidst fierce competition.

Key findings from the report:

Steady growth: Online review volume grew 5% in 2023, highlighting their growing influence on consumer decisions.

Online review volume grew 5% in 2023, highlighting their growing influence on consumer decisions. Google dominance: Google reviews emerged as the frontrunner , accounting for a staggering 79% of all online reviews, affirming the platform's dominance in the review ecosystem.

frontrunner Robust engagement: Businesses accrued an average of 66 new Google reviews per location in 2023, signifying ongoing engagement with customers.

Automation adoption: With the emergence of various AI tools, automation in responding to reviews has become more prevalent, particularly in sectors like home services (79%) and legal (71%), reflecting a growing trend towards efficiency.

Reflecting on the report's significance, Anil Panguluri, SVP of Product at Birdeye, stated: "In the digital age, understanding and engaging with customer feedback is not just beneficial; it's essential for growth. Our report offers a comprehensive view of the landscape, providing businesses with the insights they need to grow online."

Businesses looking to tap into the transformative potential of online reviews can download the full report here.

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.

