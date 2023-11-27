Birdeye Unleashes Advanced Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Suite

Birdeye empowers multi-location enterprises with deep insights for competitive excellence.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye , the leader in online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) solutions, announced a massive upgrade to its enterprise reporting and analytics suite, solidifying its leadership position as the most trusted platform for multi-location enterprises.

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, static data is no longer sufficient for driving enterprise business growth. Birdeye's enhanced reporting capabilities leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower enterprises to sift through vast datasets, providing them with not just information, but actionable intelligence.

By embracing analytics and AI, Birdeye ensures that enterprises can not only keep pace with the demands of today's competitive market but also stay ahead and position themselves as industry leaders in the ever-evolving landscape of customer experience and online reputation management.

This strategic enhancement equips local businesses with unparalleled insights into online presence, customer feedback, and operational performance across hundreds or thousands of business locations through a suite of powerful reports covering online reviews, listings, social media, inbox management, surveys, and ticketing.

"As the leader in enterprise ORM and CX, we work closely with the biggest location-based businesses around the world. What we hear is that in today's dynamic business environment, the need for actionable insights is paramount," said Dave Lehman, president of Birdeye. "Birdeye's upgraded reporting and analytics suite empowers executives to stay ahead of the curve by going far beyond surface-level data. They can now get powerful insights into customer sentiment, operational efficiency, and online presence across various touchpoints."

Key highlights of the upgrade include:

Holistic Reporting Across Digital Channels

Access consolidated reports that provide a 360-degree view of online reputation, customer interactions, and customer sentiment over time and across locations in order to make more informed decisions.



Richer Visualization Options

Interpret data more intuitively with enhanced visualization options, including interactive charts and graphs. Easily filter and compare data by location and over time to gain deeper insights at a glance and enable quicker and more informed decision-making.



Dashboard Builder for Tailored Insights

Create custom dashboards with specific metrics and KPIs tailored by role and use case.

A Decade of Expertise for Multi-Location Businesses

Birdeye's decade-long experience working with multi-location businesses has shaped its understanding of their major challenges: end-to-end visibility into customer sentiment, actionable insights at a location level, and achieving higher ROI from CX and ORM initiatives.

Birdeye Reports aims to address these challenges, underpinned by its commitment to being comprehensive, intuitive, and actionable.

Comprehensive: Get insights across the entire customer journey in digestible, easy-to-understand reports. Intuitive: Replace spreadsheets with visual data reports and role-specific dashboards. Actionable: Empower business teams with personalized reports and dashboards that turn vast amounts of data into achievable goals and actionable next steps.

"Birdeye reports are not just a collection of metrics; they are a strategic asset that fuels competitiveness. It's about turning insights into initiatives and initiatives into a competitive advantage. With our upgraded suite, businesses gain the tools to not only navigate the challenges but to outperform their competitors in the ever-evolving marketplace," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye.

For more information about Birdeye's Reporting and Analytics suite, visit birdeye.com/analytics .

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated, all-in-one reputation management and customer experience platform for local brands and businesses. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye to connect with customers, manage their online presence, and grow.

Ruchika Batra

Director

Birdeye

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Birdeye