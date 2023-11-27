Birdeye Unleashes Advanced Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Suite

News provided by

Birdeye

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Birdeye empowers multi-location enterprises with deep insights for competitive excellence.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leader in online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) solutions, announced a massive upgrade to its enterprise reporting and analytics suite, solidifying its leadership position as the most trusted platform for multi-location enterprises.

Continue Reading

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, static data is no longer sufficient for driving enterprise business growth. Birdeye's enhanced reporting capabilities leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower enterprises to sift through vast datasets, providing them with not just information, but actionable intelligence.

By embracing analytics and AI, Birdeye ensures that enterprises can not only keep pace with the demands of today's competitive market but also stay ahead and position themselves as industry leaders in the ever-evolving landscape of customer experience and online reputation management.

This strategic enhancement equips local businesses with unparalleled insights into online presence, customer feedback, and operational performance across hundreds or thousands of business locations through a suite of powerful reports covering online reviews, listings, social media, inbox management, surveys, and ticketing.

"As the leader in enterprise ORM and CX, we work closely with the biggest location-based businesses around the world. What we hear is that in today's dynamic business environment, the need for actionable insights is paramount," said Dave Lehman, president of Birdeye. "Birdeye's upgraded reporting and analytics suite empowers executives to stay ahead of the curve by going far beyond surface-level data. They can now get powerful insights into customer sentiment, operational efficiency, and online presence across various touchpoints."

Key highlights of the upgrade include:

  1. Holistic Reporting Across Digital Channels
    Access consolidated reports that provide a 360-degree view of online reputation, customer interactions, and customer sentiment over time and across locations in order to make more informed decisions.

  2. Richer Visualization Options
    Interpret data more intuitively with enhanced visualization options, including interactive charts and graphs. Easily filter and compare data by location and over time to gain deeper insights at a glance and enable quicker and more informed decision-making.

  3. Dashboard Builder for Tailored Insights
    Create custom dashboards with specific metrics and KPIs tailored by role and use case.

A Decade of Expertise for Multi-Location Businesses
Birdeye's decade-long experience working with multi-location businesses has shaped its understanding of their major challenges: end-to-end visibility into customer sentiment, actionable insights at a location level, and achieving higher ROI from CX and ORM initiatives.

Birdeye Reports aims to address these challenges, underpinned by its commitment to being comprehensive, intuitive, and actionable.

  1. Comprehensive: Get insights across the entire customer journey in digestible, easy-to-understand reports.
  2. Intuitive: Replace spreadsheets with visual data reports and role-specific dashboards.
  3. Actionable: Empower business teams with personalized reports and dashboards that turn vast amounts of data into achievable goals and actionable next steps.

"Birdeye reports are not just a collection of metrics; they are a strategic asset that fuels competitiveness. It's about turning insights into initiatives and initiatives into a competitive advantage. With our upgraded suite, businesses gain the tools to not only navigate the challenges but to outperform their competitors in the ever-evolving marketplace," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye.

For more information about Birdeye's Reporting and Analytics suite, visit birdeye.com/analytics.

About Birdeye
Birdeye is the highest-rated, all-in-one reputation management and customer experience platform for local brands and businesses. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye to connect with customers, manage their online presence, and grow.

Ruchika Batra
Director
Birdeye
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Birdeye

Also from this source

Valley Veterinary Care Partners with Birdeye Social to Revolutionize Social Media Management Across 24 Locations

Valley Veterinary Care Partners with Birdeye Social to Revolutionize Social Media Management Across 24 Locations

In an era where maintaining a consistent online presence is critical, multi-location businesses face unique challenges in balancing corporate...
Birdeye Unveils the Future of AI-Driven Customer Experience at Inaugural Conference

Birdeye Unveils the Future of AI-Driven Customer Experience at Inaugural Conference

Birdeye, the leader in the field of reputation and customer experience management, took a significant step into the future of digital customer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.