Birdeye's 2024 Report Reveals Emerging Trends in Google Business Profile Usage

News provided by

Birdeye

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading digital customer experience and online reputation management solution, today announced the release of its in-depth report, "State of Google Business Profiles 2024." This groundbreaking report offers an in-depth analysis of how businesses across various industries utilize Google Business Profiles (GBPs) to enhance their online presence, engage customers, and gain deeper insights into consumer behavior.

Continue Reading
The State of Google Business Profile 2024
The State of Google Business Profile 2024

"In today's digital-first landscape, Google Business Profiles have become essential in shaping how businesses get found and attract customers on Google," said Anil Panguluri, SVP Product of Birdeye. "As the partner with the most integrations across Google, Birdeye is uniquely positioned to provide strategic insights for businesses to stand out in local search and unleash the full potential of GBP."

The report, drawing data from Birdeye's extensive customer base of over 150,000 local businesses, delves into the pivotal role of GBPs in digital marketing. It highlights the evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities in GBP utilization, offering valuable insights for businesses to thrive in the digital era.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Verification Rate: 64% of businesses have verified their GBPs, with sectors like Property Management, Hospitality, and Healthcare leading in verification rates.
  • Google Messages Adoption: Google Messages is used by 33% of verified GBPs, with notable adoption in the Legal, Consumer Goods & Services, and Automotive industries.
  • Search View Dominance: Verified businesses average 1,803 monthly views from Google searches, with Hospitality leading in search views.
  • Engagement Metrics: On average, a verified GBP receives about 200 clicks/interactions per month, with 48% of these being website clicks.
  • Traffic Drive Sectors: Local businesses average 105 monthly website visits from verified GBPs, with the Recreation, Hospitality, and Automotive sectors driving the most traffic.

The full 2024 State of Google Business Profiles Report is available here.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.

Ruchika Batra
Director
Birdeye
[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Birdeye

Also from this source

Birdeye Unleashes Advanced Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Suite

Birdeye Unleashes Advanced Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Suite

Birdeye, the leader in online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) solutions, announced a massive upgrade to its enterprise...
Valley Veterinary Care Partners with Birdeye Social to Revolutionize Social Media Management Across 24 Locations

Valley Veterinary Care Partners with Birdeye Social to Revolutionize Social Media Management Across 24 Locations

In an era where maintaining a consistent online presence is critical, multi-location businesses face unique challenges in balancing corporate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.