BIRKENSTOCK ENHANCES ITS BRAND PRESENCE IN ASIA WITH THE FOUNDATION OF A DEDICATED ENTITY AND THE START OF DIRECT SALES IN SOUTH KOREA

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIRKENSTOCK GROUP is further enhancing its brand presence in Asia and, as part of its global growth strategy, is now taking over direct distribution in South Korea, another focus market. On October 23, 2024, the global purpose and zeitgeist brand will launch its own country-specific e-commerce website (www.birkenstock.com/kr), laying the foundation for further expansion in the dynamically growing country, which is home to 52 million people.

South Korea is considered a leading market for fashion and culture in the region and, at the same time, an important voice in the global fashion landscape. The growing domestic market is characterized by a variety of young, creative designers from Korea and is also open to Western brands with tradition and heritage – one of the many reasons why BIRKENSTOCK, as a global purpose and zeitgeist brand, sees great potential there and is now, in the year of the celebrations of 250 years of family tradition in shoemaking, increasingly focusing on this potential. This is also possible thanks to the considerable investments in the expansion of capacities, which have given BIRKENSTOCK the resources to approach the Asian market much more vigorously than before. In the past, limited production capacity had prevented the company from expanding in the region at a faster rate.

This is now set to change. Around half of South Korea's population lives in the metropolitan area around the capital, Seoul – for many, BIRKENSTOCK is already an integral part of their lifestyle, as BIRKENSTOCK had already made its debut in South Korea a few years ago. Following the positive example of other Asian and European countries, the products will be sold by the company itself, in order to meet the versatile demands of its dynamic consumer base. The launch of its own online shop is the first step, with the opening of its own stores and expansion with selected department stores to follow in spring 2025.

Consumers in South Korea are considered to be particularly online-savvy, so it is only logical that the entry into direct sales is done via the launch of the company's own e-shop. The range includes an extensive selection of the brand's seasonal and timeless styles – from classics to brand new silhouettes – and offers the most comprehensive product selection in South Korea, including the premium line 1774. Special styles created exclusively for the Korean market round off the product range.

In addition, BIRKENSTOCK is introducing the "My Birkenstock" membership program, which gives members access to the latest collections, birthday vouchers and other exclusive benefits. With this program, BIRKENSTOCK also wants to strengthen the relationship with its South Korean fans and foster strong local connections.

The sales relaunch will be accompanied by a repositioning of the brand in South Korea in the premium segment, with a focus on a younger target consumer group. BIRKENSTOCK plans to expand brand awareness through regional content on its website and local social media channels, as well as through collaborations with selected local artists, fashion brands and influencers.

The business in South Korea falls under the responsibility of the Managing Director Japan and Korea, Raoul Wortmann. Over the past seven years, he has already successfully developed and established the Japanese market for BIRKENSTOCK. Raoul Wortmann and his team for sales, marketing, e-commerce and merchandise now want to leverage the great potential in South Korea.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose – maintaining foot health. BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose – maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories. Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com.

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537200/4981719/Birkenstock_Logo.jpg

PRESS INQUIRIES

BIRKENSTOCK Group

Lenbach Palais

Lenbachplatz 3

80333 München (Munich)

Germany

SOURCE Birkenstock Group