Birmingham Barons Welcome Stryker's Smartrobotics™ Technology To Regions Field

MAHWAH, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker will open "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama, to showcase the latest innovation in joint replacement technology – Mako SmartRobotics™. On June 24 and June 25, fans are encouraged to enjoy a day out at the ballpark watching the Birmingham Barons and learning about the benefits of Mako SmartRobotics™ through several in-stadium activities.

"The Birmingham Barons are off to a hot start this season, and staying fit – including healthy hips and knees – will be critical to the team's continued success," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "We invite fans to visit our SmartRobotics™ Stadium at Regions Field to learn how Stryker's technology can help them maintain an active lifestyle and maybe – one day – even run the bases like their favorite Barons' players."

SmartRobotics™ Stadium will feature family-friendly activities with chances to win a prize. The game will include a seat upgrade for a lucky fan and a seventh-inning stretch promotion. Also, fans will have the opportunity to speak with a local orthopaedic surgeon and discuss how Mako SmartRobotics™ can help get patients back in the game quicker. As part of its "Own the Walk" program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

Baseball Is Back, and So Are Elective Surgeries

The pandemic caused many individuals and their physicians to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures. According to a Lancet study, this could result in increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries.1 As the nation returns to community gatherings and active lifestyles, healthcare professionals are eager to remind those living with joint pain about the importance of a treatment plan to prevent further complications. Individuals are encouraged to visit the ballpark and learn more about new advancements designed to help those with joint pain stay active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology.

Fans can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium in the Parkside Picnic Area near left field. To learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

