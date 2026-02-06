Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group Acquire Bellegrave Business Park in Jurupa Valley, CA

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, Inc. ("BA&D") and Belay Investment Group ("Belay") announced the acquisition of the rebranded Birtcher Business Park @ Bellegrave, a six-building multi-tenant industrial business park located at 10278-10250 Birtcher Drive, Jurupa Valley, CA. BA&D was able to acquire this highly desirable 121,320 square foot property through its partnership with Belay for an undisclosed figure.

Cushman & Wakefield Investment Advisors' Jeff Cole and Nico Napolitano represented the Seller.

Birtcher Business Park @ Bellegrave

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Inland Empire industrial market with the acquisition this multi-tenant property in Jurupa Valley", said Daniel Karcher, President of Birtcher Anderson & Davis. "We have developed and sold more than 20 buildings ranging from 6,000 to 82,000 square feet in Jurupa Valley, and we are pleased to add this 121,320-square-foot business park to our portfolio. The property is strategically located to serve the growing demand from small businesses in Southern California. With limited supply of similar projects and no new competitive developments planned or under construction due to rising construction costs for small-tenant projects, we anticipate sustained rental growth and high occupancy throughout our investment period."

"We are pleased to announce this latest acquisition through our partnership with Birtcher and believe that the Bellegrave investment encompasses the major targets of our multi-tenant industrial strategy given its attractive entry basis at below replacement cost, strong value-add potential, diversified rent roll, and positioning in one of the top infill industrial markets in the U.S. We are excited to seize upon yet another favorable investment opportunity with Birtcher and look forward to working alongside them in the execution of a new business plan" said Eliza Bailey, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO of Belay Investment Group.

"Belay is excited to have executed on its sixth investment with Birtcher, which to date includes approximately $220 million in total capitalization and 1.7 million square feet of multi-tenant industrial acquisitions throughout Southern California, Texas and Florida" said Jake Loughridge, Managing Director of Belay.

The property features varied bay sizes, ranging from 500 square feet to 10,678 square feet, all with grade-level loading. The property accommodates a wide range of configurations among its 24 suites giving tenants the opportunity for growth and expansion as well as providing private fenced yard areas.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA, NV, and AZ. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit: www.birtcherandersondavis.com

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is an institutional real estate investment management firm that is at the forefront of providing scalable access to small-scale real estate. The Firm does this through programmatic partnerships with locally entrenched and specialized operators with exclusive deal flow and "on-the-ground" market insights throughout the US. Belay pursues investment opportunities across the risk spectrum, property types, and geographies, including both debt and equity, offering its clients unique access to these alpha generating real estate opportunities. Visit www.belayinvestmentgroup.com for more information.

CONTACT: Daniel Karcher, [email protected]

SOURCE Birtcher Anderson & Davis