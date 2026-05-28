Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group Complete Sale of Whitlock I Industrial Property in Carrollton, Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, Inc. ("BA&D") and Belay Investment Group ("Belay") announced the sale of Whitlock I, a two-building, multi-tenant industrial property totaling 49,650 square feet at 1415 and 1425 Whitlock Lane in Carrollton, Texas, within the North Dallas industrial market. The transaction closed on February 3, 2026, following marketing efforts led by Stream Realty Partners.

Whitlock I - 1414-1425 Whitlock Lane, Carrollton, Texas

Whitlock I includes two multi-tenant industrial buildings serving a diverse tenant base in one of Dallas–Fort Worth's most established and active industrial submarkets. BA&D acquired the property in December 2021 as part of a larger portfolio. Although fully leased at acquisition, the asset offered significant upside, with in-place rents below market and a clear opportunity to execute a value-add strategy through rent growth and targeted capital improvements.

During the hold period, BA&D increased rental rates in step with strengthening market fundamentals while maintaining high occupancy and ultimately stabilizing the property at 100% occupancy. As space turned over, BA&D renovated interior suites and completed selective exterior improvements to enhance curb appeal, functionality, and overall market positioning. These efforts supported stronger leasing results, higher rents, and continued tenant retention.

At the time of sale, Whitlock I was fully occupied, with in-place rental rates approximately 43% higher than at acquisition, rising from $6.93 per square foot to $9.91 per square foot. The result reflects successful execution of the business plan and continued demand for well-located, improved industrial assets in the Carrollton submarket.

"We are pleased with our favorable exit from Whitlock I and believe the outcome reflects both the strength of our initial investment thesis given our attractive basis, accretive financing, and positioning a strong infill submarket, as well as the BA&D team's disciplined execution of our value-add business plan. We appreciate our continued partnership with BA&D and look forward to pursuing additional opportunities together" said Eliza Bailey, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO of Belay Investment Group.

Whitlock I is located at 1415 and 1425 Whitlock Lane in Carrollton, Texas 75006. The building at 1415 Whitlock Lane totals 27,235 square feet, and the building at 1425 Whitlock Lane totals 22,415 square feet, for a combined 49,650 square feet.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA, NV, and AZ. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit: www.birtcherandersondavis.com

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is an institutional real estate investment management firm that is at the forefront of providing scalable access to small-scale real estate. The Firm does this through programmatic partnerships with locally entrenched and specialized operators with exclusive deal flow and "on-the-ground" market insights throughout the US. Belay pursues investment opportunities across the risk spectrum, property types, and geographies, including both debt and equity, offering its clients unique access to these alpha generating real estate opportunities. Visit www.belayinvestmentgroup.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Daniel Karcher

Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, Inc.

[email protected]

949-296-3560

SOURCE Birtcher Anderson & Davis