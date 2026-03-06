ABR Capital Partners and Birtcher Anderson & Davis Complete Sale of Aloma Commerce Center I & II in Oviedo, Florida

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABR Capital Partners ("ABR") and Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, Inc. ("BA&D") announced the successful sale of Aloma Commerce Center I & II, a small bay multi-tenant industrial property located in Oviedo, Florida, in February 2026.

Aloma Commerce Center I & II is comprised of five buildings totaling 74,736 square feet, serving a diverse tenant base in the northeastern Orlando submarket.

Aloma Commerce Center

The property was acquired in September, 2022 as part of a larger portfolio. At acquisition, the asset was fully leased but featured in-place rental rates below prevailing market levels, presenting an opportunity to execute a value-add business plan through rent growth and targeted capital improvements. During the hold period, ownership successfully increased rents in line with a strengthening market while maintaining high occupancy.

When tenant spaces became available, ABR and BA&D carried out interior renovations to showcase a clean, modern design aimed at attracting and keeping new tenants. The interior re-fresh, along with improved tenant signage resulted in consistently strong tenant retention and new leasing throughout the ownership period. At the time the property was sold, it was 96.5% occupied.

"Aloma Commerce Center benefited from a highly functional layout and a desirable infill location within the greater Orlando market," said Evan Hanyak of Birtcher Anderson & Davis. "By combining disciplined asset management with thoughtful capital investment to support the efforts of the Lee & Associates team, we were able to maximize returns to our investors by executing the business plan efficiently through the capture of strong rent growth coupled with high occupancy."

Ryan Griffiths of Lee & Associates led leasing efforts during the ownership period. Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, as seller, was represented by Robyn Hurrell of Colliers International.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California-based, privately owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California, with additional offices throughout the Western United States. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring and operating value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high-growth U.S. markets. For more information, visit www.birtcherandersondavis.com.

About ABR Capital Partners

ABR Capital Partners is an independent real estate investment manager specializing in value-add investments in U.S. middle-market properties, with a focus on niche shelter and logistics-oriented assets. The firm brings a disciplined, hands-on approach to asset management, targeting opportunities where operational execution and market fundamentals drive long-term value creation. For more information visit www.abrcapital.com.

