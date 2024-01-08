Bishop-Wisecarver Appoints Accomplished Sales Professional as Western Region Sales Manager

PITTSBURG, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leading manufacturer and trusted industrial automation company of proven motion solutions that excel in harsh and extreme environments for over 70 years, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Ollivier as the Western Region Sales Manager. With an impressive 16 years of experience in the sales industry, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Bishop-Wisecarver team.

In his new role, Matt will be responsible for leading the sales efforts in the west region of the United States, building and strengthening customer relationships, managing channel partners, and developing new customers and prospects to drive territory growth. His extensive background and history in proven, progressive solution-based sales, account development and aggressive project management, and consistent results-oriented territory growth positions him as a valuable asset to the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Bishop-Wisecarver family. His proven track record of success in the sales industry, coupled with his experience in technical sales and strategic vision, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering a Signature Experience to our customers," said Ryan Sischo, Vice President of Sales at Bishop-Wisecarver.

Matt's comprehensive understanding of the automation, motion control and mechatronics industries and dedication to customer satisfaction make him an ideal leader to further strengthen Bishop-Wisecarver's position in the West region.

"I am excited to the join Bishop-Wisecarver family and contribute to the continued success of the company. Bishop-Wisecarver has a strong reputation for delivering innovative, quality motion solutions, and I am eager to leverage my experience to drive growth in the Western region," said Matt.

Matt attended the University of Manchester and graduated with an MBA in Business Administration. Prior to joining Bishop-Wisecarver, Matt held a Territory Manager role at ROLLON Corporation and a Field Sales Engineer role at Advantech. He has also held various sales management positions in several automation companies throughout his career.

To learn more about Matt Ollivier and/or Bishop-Wisecarver, please visit: www.bwc.com/press-releases.

About Bishop-Wisecarver: Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the WBENC certified woman-owned company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

