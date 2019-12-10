BISNOW Media Acquires SelectLeaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BISNOW Media announced today that it has acquired SelectLeaders, the leading commercial real estate job board in the United States. The acquisition was an all-cash transaction that closed this week.

Founded in 2002, SelectLeaders Real Estate Job Network connects employers to the highest-quality talent, which results in longer-term hires for their businesses, and delivers employees the ideal next step in their careers. SelectLeaders also powers the career centers for 12 of the industry's most prominent real estate associations, including BOMA International, ULI, NAREIT, CREW Network and NMHC. Their members control or direct 90% of U.S. commercial real estate, which is why SelectLeaders is widely considered the gold standard for identifying top talent at all levels and in all sectors in the industry.

"BISNOW's mission is to inform, connect and advance the commercial real estate industry to do more business," BISNOW CEO Will Friend said. "At our core, we have always focused on the people that propel this industry forward."

"We believe in being the most data-driven and technologically enabled platform in everything we do — whether that be digital media or live events, and now that SelectLeaders is a part of our platform, we will apply that methodology and other best practices to SelectLeaders and drive them to connect more employers and employees than ever before," Friend said.

BISNOW is the largest commercial real estate digital media and live events platform in North America and the United Kingdom. Founded in Washington, D.C., in 2005, the platform now reaches 30 million readers in almost 50 markets across the world and almost 100,000 industry insiders who attend 350 BISNOW events each year.

Since the recapitalization of its founders in 2016, BISNOW has been owned by private equity firm The Wicks Group and BISNOW's management team. The company has more than 130 employees who work in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, London, Dallas and Houston.

Following the acquisition, SelectLeaders CEO and owner Susan Phillips will transition away from her day-to-day management responsibilities. The rest of the team will be staying on with Marc Torrey, assuming the new role of Vice President of Growth, and Oliver Medcalf will become Director of Operations. Torrey and the rest of the team will report directly to BISNOW CEO Will Friend and the company's executive management team.

"Susan and her team have worked incredibly hard over the years to turn SelectLeaders into the juggernaut that it is," Friend said. "They should be proud of what they have built. This is an exciting moment and I know both teams could not be more thrilled to get going."

