Bison Hires BNY Mellon Wealth Management Principal

Bison Wealth has expanded its New York presence with the addition of James McTiernan

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Scaturro, Senior Managing Director and Partner, continues his streak at Bison, bringing onboard James McTiernan, formerly a Principal at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, where he spent over 25 years. Throughout his career, Jim has used his understanding of the needs of his clients, including high-net-worth individuals, retirees, and small business owners, to implement client-specific strategies and successfully construct investment portfolios to meet their needs. Prior to his departure from BNY, he personally managed over $450 million (AUM).

"I am honored and excited to join a firm like Bison Wealth that exemplifies forward-thinking individuals along with cutting-edge resources and strategies. I know this firm will support my personal growth and expand resources and capabilities for my clients," says Jim McTiernan. "The team at Bison will empower me to work with a more exclusive group of clients to access a wider selection of comprehensive investment and financial plans with an unwavering focus to meet each individual/family-specific short and long-term needs and goals."

Bison has onboarded multiple teams this year and more growth is expected for 2025. Bison brought Tom Scaturro onboard late last year to help drive growth through expansion and acquisition.

"Jim is an excellent addition to our firm and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Bison family." Bison founder Brad Ball says, "We've brought some exciting new teams on board this year and are excited to add a New York office for Bison Wealth."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm backed by East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula, established with the principle that individuals and families can benefit from the knowledge, experience and creativity of our founders and partners. The core tenets "plan, protect and prosper" frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

Investment Advisory services are provided by Bison Wealth, LLC an investment adviser registered the SCE under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Bison can be found www,sec.info.gov.

SOURCE Bison Holdings LLC