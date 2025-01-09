Bison Holdings Announces Merger of Bison Wealth and Bison Advisors

Bison Wealth and Bison Advisors are merging to become a more powerful player in the wealth management space

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, 2025, Bison Holdings announced the merging of their two operating companies, Bison Wealth and Bison Advisors into one company, Bison Wealth. Though both historically operated independently, Bison Wealth primarily focused on private wealth clients, while Bison Advisors concentrated their efforts on the wealth advisory space. The combined entity will offer a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, centering on both private wealth and wealth advisory practices.

The merger results in a more significant player in the rapidly evolving wealth industry by integrating expertise, technology, and resources to drive scalable growth. The company's combined resources will singularly focus on supporting its advisors, who in turn will have more time to focus on providing exceptional service to their clients.

Founder of Bison Holdings, Brad Ball, states that the combined firm with approximately 3B in AUM/AUA is better positioned to continue its rapid growth of advisors and independent wealth firms. Leading this charge for Bison Wealth as co-CEOs will be the former CEO of Bison Advisors, Greg Wright, and the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Wealth, Justin Boller. Tom Scaturro has been named President of Private Wealth and Victor Wilkerson as President of Wealth Advisory.

"We are thrilled to unify our talented teams to harness our resources and expertise to drive the goal of improving the journey and outcomes for our employees, advisors, and most importantly, our clients," says Justin Boller, CEO.

Bison onboarded multiple teams last year, including teams in Philadelphia, New York, and Florida with significantly more growth expected in 2025.

"This is the next natural step in Bison's evolution as a leading integrator of investment advisory firms," says Greg Wright, CEO, "We endeavor to enable and empower our advisors to grow and improve their practices while retaining clients and talent."

Bison Wealth is a boutique wealth management firm owned and backed by Bison Holdings led by Brad Ball, Founder of Teton Capital Partners, along with East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula.

Advisory services are provided Bison Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Bison can be found in its From ADV at www.advisorinfo.sec.gov.

