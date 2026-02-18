Bison Wealth Launches Bison Managed 401(k) at PowerMy401k.com: Real-time Professional Account Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Wealth, one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States, announced the launch of Bison Managed 401(k) at PowerMy401k.com, a new service that helps optimize 401(k) returns through professional management.

Bison Managed 401(k) addresses one of the largest mistakes participants make: neglect. Too many people contribute to their employer-sponsored 401(k) and then stop paying attention to it, missing out on the additional return potential that comes from a professionally managed account. The Bison 401(k) Calculator helps investors visualize just how much they could be missing out on.

Active, real-time account management is the foundation of Bison Managed 401(k). It's done by professionals, not AI investment agents, ensuring that 401(k) accounts are optimized and maintained squarely around the individual investor's retirement goals. This kind of active account management can earn an average of 3.32% greater returns per year, according to research published by Aon Hewitt.

"Too many hard-working employees set up their most important financial asset and put it on autopilot," said Brad Ball, founding member of Bison Wealth. "Bison Managed 401(k) adds professional management to the equation without adding disruption or complexity. And that makes the 401(k) work harder for investors without requiring investors to work harder on their investments".

"Bison has vast experience in managing retirement accounts of high net worth investors," said Ball. "Our intent with Bison Managed 401(k) is to offer all 401(k) account holders with active management that puts them on a more advantageous financial trajectory, supported by our team of US-Based Bison Wealth advisors who guide them every step of the way."

About Bison Wealth

Bison Wealth offers a broad suite of wealth-management services, including Bison Managed 401(k), an innovative financial product providing workplace 401(k) account management in real-time.

With approximately $3 billion in combined assets under management and advisement, Bison Wealth is owned by Bison Holdings, which is supported by Teton Capital Partners founder Brad Ball and East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula. To learn more about Bison Managed 401(k), visit www.PowerMy401k.com.

Advisory services are provided Bison Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Bison can be found in its Form ADV at www.advisorinfo.sec.gov.

SOURCE Bison Holdings LLC