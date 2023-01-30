Bison Wealth Acquires Capital Defender Advisors

Capital Defender brings a new perspective to the Bison Wealth family, focusing on the first responder community

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new advisory team, Capital Defender Advisors, is joining Bison Wealth. Capital Defender manages approximately $500M in assets and is led by Elio Chiarelli, Ray Hansen and Brian McGinnis. Chiarelli and Hansen join from Kidder Advisers, where Hansen served as President and Chiarelli as a Vice President. McGinnis joins along with his colleagues at Serve & Protect Financial, an advisory team he both founded and leads.

Both teams are coming together as Capital Defender Advisors under Bison Wealth. The combined team has a background focusing on first responders. McGinnis was a deputy sheriff in Florida before founding Serve & Protect, which focuses on providing financial planning and portfolio offerings for the first responder community. In addition to the wealth advisory business, Chiarelli serves as a strategist for the Capital Defender investment strategy he developed designed with a focus on downside protection. Capital Defender Advisors has offices in Florida, Iowa and Georgia, but services clients throughout the country.

Brad Ball, Founder of Bison Holdings, LLC stated, "I am pleased to welcome this impressive group of advisors to the Bison family. We're proud to partner with a team who works so closely with first responders, who historically have been underserved in the wealth planning industry."

Bison Wealth, a subsidiary of Bison Holdings, is a diverse boutique of investment advisors that seeks to deliver a superior, differentiated client experience. Along with Ball, Bison was co-founded by East Asset Management, the family office of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula. Bison provides resources to advisors seeking to grow through acquisition or monetize their business, while seamlessly transitioning clients to the next generation of advisors.

The content in this publication is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. We suggest that you consult your accountant, tax, or legal advisor with regard to any specific investment advice.

Investment Advisory services are provided through Bison Wealth, LLC located at 3550 Lenox Road NE Suite 2550 Atlanta, GA 30326. Securities are offered through Metric Financial, LLC. located at 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306, member FINRA and SIPC. Bison Wealth is not affiliated with Metric Financial, LLC., More information about the firm and its fees can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request by calling 404-841-2224. Bison Wealth is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Bison Holdings LLC