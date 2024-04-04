Bison Onboards High Profile Key Private Bank Team

Bison Wealth has expanded its Philadelphia presence with the addition of Matthew Creciun and Rand Siegel

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Scaturro, Senior Managing Director and Partner, is already making his mark at Bison, bringing onboard Matthew Creciun and Rand Siegel, formerly part of Key Private Bank. Matt and Rand have been partnering together for the last 13 years to help guide clients towards meeting their long-term goals and objectives. Together they manage over $750M in assets under management.

"I am honored to join Bison Wealth and contribute my expertise to their esteemed team of professionals, further enhancing our ability to deliver unparalleled value and service to our clients," says Matthew Creciun. "Rand and I look forward to continuing our journey together of providing outstanding client service to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"I am confident that by joining forces with Bison Wealth, we will be able to provide our clients with even greater access to cutting-edge research, technology, and strategic insights to help them achieve their financial objectives," Rand Siegel notes.

Matt and Rand are the third team to join Bison this year and more growth is expected over the coming months. Bison brought Tom Scaturro onboard late last year to help drive growth through expansion and acquisition and it is already paying off.

CEO of Bison Wealth, Chuck Rice says, "We've spent the past couple of years getting Bison's infrastructure ready for expansion and expect to bring on several more teams rapidly. We're excited to see what this year brings for Bison Wealth."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm backed by a multibillion-dollar single family office, established with the principle that individuals and families can benefit from the knowledge, experience and creativity of our founders and partners. The core tenets "plan, protect and prosper" frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

