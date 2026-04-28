Bison Continues to Expand in New York

Bison adds experienced BNY portfolio manager to support continued growth in New York

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Wealth continues to expand its presence in New York with the addition of Gregory Owsiany. Greg previously oversaw approximately $1.3B in client assets at BNY Mellon with a focus on serving corporate executives and real estate families. He also served on BNY's Alternative Solutions Committee, contributing to the oversight of alternative investment offerings.

"I am honored to join Bison and work alongside such a talented team, who are deeply committed to thoughtful investment strategies, disciplined execution, and long-term client success," stated Owsiany, "I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the future."

Tom Scaturro, President of Bison Wealth's Private Wealth group, notes, "Greg's addition reflects Bison's continued growth initiatives in the private wealth advisory segment, having added multiple teams over the past several years." The hire follows the recent launch of Bison Managed 401(k), a service designed to help optimize retirement outcomes through professional management.

"We are excited to welcome Greg to the herd," CEO Justin Boller says, "His depth of experience and client-first approach to advising families adds meaningful strength to our team at Bison Wealth."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm owned and backed by Bison Holdings, led by Brad Ball, Founder of Teton Capital Partners, along with East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula.

Advisory services are provided Bison Wealth, LLC an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Bison can be found in its From ADV at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

SOURCE Bison Holdings LLC