BISSELL and Wag! Partner To Ease the Stresses and Messes of Pet Parenthood With Cash, Cleanup and Pet Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of pets were adopted — pets who brought comfort, companionship and calm during a chaotic time. As life begins to return to some normalcy, Pet Parents are juggling leaving their pets to return to work, coordinating pet care as they begin traveling again, and managing the costs of it all. To provide a little relief from the stresses and messes, BISSELL® is teaming up with another leading pet company, Wag!, to offer a helping hand this summer.

Enter the More Than Messes Sweepstakes before July 27, 2021.

Through the "More Than Messes" sweepstakes, five Pet Parents will win everything they need to help care for their pet, including a suite of BISSELL floor and air care products designed specifically for homes with pets, $2,000 to help cover the average annual cost of a pet*, and a year of Wag! pet care services**. In addition, 45 Pet Parents will receive two BISSELL products and a $30 Wag! gift certificate.

"Pet adoption boomed over the last year as people sought out the unconditional love that pets provide," said Theresa Junkunc, director of marketing at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. "That's why we're speaking directly to Pet Parents this year as their schedules return to normal, to help them manage everything from cleaning up pet hair to finding pet care. We hope we can ease the load so they can spend more quality time with their furry best friends."

Since March 2020, Wag! has experienced a more than 2x increase in new pets joining the platform, and Pet Caregivers have been diligently meeting the needs of Pet Parents and their beloved pets. As part of the BISSELL and Wag! partnership, the brands will also recognize 50 Pet Caregivers on the Wag! Platform and provide them with their very own BISSELL products to thank them for their efforts and dedication to pets and Pet Parents in every state.

"Pets played an invaluable role in helping people cope with the pandemic, and over 96% of people shared with us that their pets improved their mental health during this time," said Dylan Allread, chief operating officer at Wag!. "It takes a community to care for our pets, so we're excited to partner with BISSELL — a likeminded company dedicated to supporting Pet Parents — to thank the Pet Caregivers who have gone above and beyond to ensure our furry family members received the highest level of care and attention in the last year."

To enter for a chance to win, Pet Parents can visit www.MoreThanMesses.com between Tuesday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 27 to share the moments with their pets that make the messes worthwhile. Further program details, prize information, terms and conditions can be found on the website, and all pet lovers can follow along with BISSELL and Wag! by searching #WeArePetParents on social media.

Learn more about each brand and their efforts to best serve Pet Parents through innovation, support and resources at bissell.com and wagwalking.com.

*Average annual cost of a large dog according to the ASPCA.

** "A Year of Pet Care" is defined as a walk a week, equating to a $1,040 gift certificate.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Starts on July 13, 2021, 2021 at 12:00:00 a.m. eastern time ("ET") and ends on July 27, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in AL & NE). Odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, click here. Sponsors: Bissell Homecare, Inc. 2345 Walker Street, Grand Rapids, MI 49544, and Wag Labs Inc., 55 Francisco St Suite 360, San Francisco, CA 94133.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL strives to make life easier for families with kids and pets by offering solutions that cut down on cleaning time so more time can be spent making memories. And, with a rich 145-year-old family-owned history, it's a brand that knows home care. From inventing and patenting the carpet sweeper in 1876 to becoming the top-selling brand in floor care appliances today based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL offers products that clean your home's surfaces, and now, your home's air. Not only does BISSELL design products to help clean up pet messes and odors, it also is committed to making pet homelessness disappear through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® and is mission to help find every pet a forever home. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wag!

In 2015 Wag! created the on-demand dog walking app and is now available in 50 states and more than 4,600 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and vetted dog walkers, pet sitters, trainers, veterinarian services, and boarding hosts in their communities. Services are insured and backed by a dedicated 24/7 Customer Experience team. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 11 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Visit wagwalking.com or find us on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Facebook .

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.