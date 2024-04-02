BISSELL Launches CrossWave® OmniForce™ with Industry-First Feature

"BISSELL has a history of intentional innovation dating back to 1876 with the original carpet sweeper," said Max Bissell, president of wash and global sales. "We have developed beloved home cleaning solutions like the Little Green®, and the CrossWave OmniForce is our latest invention in the hard floor category."

Standout product features of the CrossWave OmniForce machine include:

Power Vac Mode | Tackle dry debris and dust with 75% more suction 1 .

Tackle dry debris and dust with 75% more suction . Power Mop Mode | When vacuuming alone isn't enough, combine vacuuming and mopping at the same time to tackle everyday cleaning or wet and dry messes.

When vacuuming alone isn't enough, combine vacuuming and mopping at the same time to tackle everyday cleaning or wet and dry messes. Tangle-Free Technology | Minimize hair wrapping and clogging for uninterrupted cleaning.

Minimize hair wrapping and clogging for uninterrupted cleaning. Cordless Power | Enjoy a lightweight design with up to 30 minutes 2 of powerful cordless cleaning.

Enjoy a lightweight design with up to 30 minutes of powerful cordless cleaning. Self-Cleaning Cycle | With the press of a button, freshen the brush roll and flush debris in the dirty tank for easy disposal.

With the press of a button, freshen the brush roll and flush debris in the dirty tank for easy disposal. Two-Tank Technology | Keeps clean and dirty water separate so you're always cleaning with fresh water and formula.

Keeps clean and dirty water separate so you're always cleaning with fresh water and formula. Cleans & Sanitizes | Includes BISSELL® Hard Floor Sanitize Formula to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria3 on sealed hard floors, while also cleaning up sticky messes and grime from tracked in mud, dirt and pet messes.

BISSELL introduced the first ever 2-in-1 vacuum and mop for hard floors in 2016 when it launched the first CrossWave machine. Now, eight years later, the CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vac is revolutionizing everyday cleaning with a cordless offering that is delivering on the consumer need for simplified, efficient and powerful tools to deliver a true clean with a single all-in-one machine.

Bissell continues, "We pride ourselves in understanding consumer needs, especially the needs of pet parents, and we do this through a significant amount of consumer research, including in-home testing. Our pipeline of innovation demonstrates our commitment to delivering dependable cleaning power alongside increased efficiency and adaptability for pet messes of all kinds, and the CrossWave OmniForce is no exception."

The new CrossWave OmniForce machine doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

To learn more about BISSELL and the CrossWave OmniForce, visit https://www.bissell.com.

1Versus CrossWave® X7 Wet Dry Vacuum

2May very based on mode and usage

3Kills 99.9% of Enterobacter aerogenes (ATCC 13408) and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538)(Staph)

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel, and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

