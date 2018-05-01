BISSELL® Introduces Pet-Perfect Cleaning Tool That Vacuums & Washes Floors--At the Same Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to throw out the broom, dustpan, mop and bucket and streamline the cleaning routine with the new BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro. Not only does CrossWave Pet Pro vacuum and wash floors at the same time, it also seamlessly switches between cleaning sealed hard floors and area rugs. This latest innovation from BISSELL is designed specifically for homes with pets and includes features that make staying on top of pet messes no chore at all.

Pet hair, one of the most challenging pet messes to manage, is no match for the tangle-free brush roll that can handle hair up to eight inches long. For other messes like cat litter or food and water dish spills, CrossWave Pet Pro sucks the debris right up while the cleaning solution simultaneously and gently washes the floor. And because CrossWave Pet Pro has a two-tank system, the cleaning solution and dirty water never mix for a fresh, clean pass everytime—a feature the classic mop and bucket doesn't offer.

"Pets are part of the family. We know, because they're part of our families, too," said Carolyn Pearson, Product Manager at BISSELL. "We also know that pets make messes that can add time to your daily routine and sometimes require multiple tools to clean up after—CrossWave Pet Pro eliminates that. It is just one of many BISSELL pet cleaning products we've introduced so you can love your pet without worrying about the mess."

Key features of CrossWave Pet Pro include:

Multi-Surface Pet Brush Roll minimizes pesky hair wrap, tackling hair up to eight inches long.

minimizes pesky hair wrap, tackling hair up to eight inches long. Smart Touch Controls make switching between cleaning hard floors and area rugs seamless.

make switching between cleaning hard floors and area rugs seamless. Two-tank system separates fresh water/formula mix from dirty water and a strainer in the dirty tank traps pet hair for easy emptying.

separates fresh water/formula mix from dirty water and a strainer in the dirty tank traps pet hair for easy emptying. Multi-Surface Pet with Febreze® Freshness Formula is Earth-friendly and safe for pets and kids, containing no heavy metals, phosphates or dyes. This concentrated formula has the power to remove tracked-in dirt, mud and more.

As part of its commitment to pets, for each CrossWave Pet Pro purchased, and then activated on www.bissell.com, BISSELL will donate $10 to BISSELL Pet Foundation to help find every pet a forever home. Founded by Cathy Bissell, BISSELL Pet Foundation provides much-needed financial assistance to animal welfare organizations to give homeless pets the second chance they deserve by finding every pet a loving home.

To learn more about CrossWave Pet Pro, please visit www.bissellcrosswave.com. CrossWave Pet Pro is available at retailers nationwide with a MSRP starting at $299.99.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances, based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners and cleaning formulas. For more on the BISSELL complete line of floor care products, visit https://www.bissell.com.

About the BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters and to support organizations dedicated to the humane care and treatment of animals through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and foster care. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BISSELL Pet Foundation is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. The foundation has partnered with more than 2,000 shelters and rescues in every state in the U.S.. BISSELL donates up to $10 to BISSELL Pet Foundation for each pet product purchase. In 2017 alone BISSELL donated more than $1 million to support the life-saving work of the foundation. For more information visit: www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

*Febreze is a registered trademark of The Proctor and Gamble Company, Cincinnati, OH, used under license by BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

